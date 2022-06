Many civilians have fled the fighting in eastern Ukraine. Even as the fighting intensifies, some Ukrainians who remain are still trying to go about their normal lives. Some of the heaviest fighting in Ukraine's war with Russia right now is in the eastern Donbas region. That's where Russian troops are slowly gaining ground. And yet, in cities and towns that lie in the path of the onslaught, people are still weeding flowerbeds in public parks. Street sweepers are still at work, and one man has found solace tending to his pigeons. NPR's Ryan Lucas reports.

