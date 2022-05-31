Cooling off this Summer at the Kingsport Aquatic Center

(WJHL) Shantell Bogle, the Executive Director of The Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry tells us about their fundraiser, A Night of Eternal Giving that will be held on June 4 at 6:00 pm. This event will be held at Taylored Venue & Events, 115 Shelby Street, Kingsport, TN. Tickets to this event are $40 and will not be sold at the door. Purchase your tickets by calling (423) 392-1137.

1 DAY AGO