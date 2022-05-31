Cooling off this Summer at the Kingsport Aquatic Center

(WJHL) Ashley Cavendar, Volunteer Chair, and Katie Houston, Wellness Chair of Blum Plum tell us what we can expect during the two day festival in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.BluePlum.org.
KINGSPORT — Petworks will host a Clear the Shelter event for cats on Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The shelter currently has more than 170 cats and kittens in the shelter and is over capacity, according to a press release. For one day only, the shelter will be...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Part of the Lakeside Concert Series set to be held at Winged Deer Park Thursday night has been canceled. According to an official with the City’s Parks and Recreations department, the concert was canceled due to the threat of rain. Thursday’s concert was supposed to feature the Beach Nite Band. […]
(WJHL) Shantell Bogle, the Executive Director of The Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry tells us about their fundraiser, A Night of Eternal Giving that will be held on June 4 at 6:00 pm. This event will be held at Taylored Venue & Events, 115 Shelby Street, Kingsport, TN. Tickets to this event are $40 and will not be sold at the door. Purchase your tickets by calling (423) 392-1137.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting for a photography business is set to be held Thursday in Kingsport. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce said the ribbon cutting will be for Eric Donahue Photography located at 115 East Market Street.
River Riders, Axmen grab win on Appy League Opening …. River Riders sweep Doughboys to open Appy League …. John Battle, Abingdon claim Region D baseball titles. NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing …. Southwest Va. food truck awarded $10,000 grant. ‘Moonshiner’s Delight’ hiking, biking trail unveiled …...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration returning to Johnson City after a two-year pause, organizers released new details on Friday about this year’s event. The 35th annual celebration will take place on the grounds of Freedom Hall Civic Center on Sunday, July 3. The evening will kick off at 5 […]
(WJHL) Kim Blaine with the Downtown Yoga Festival tells us what we can expect during this year’s second annual event coming up Sunday, June 5th in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.DowntownYogaFestival.com.
(WJHL) Emily Thompson, Director of Fun Fest and Special Events for Visit Kingsport tells us about some upcoming events in the downtown area of Kingsport like the June Shop and Hop!. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org.
Blue Plum Festival returns to downtown Johnson City. River Riders sweep Doughboys to open Appy League …. John Battle, Abingdon claim Region D baseball titles. NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing …. Southwest Va. food truck awarded $10,000 grant. ‘Moonshiner’s Delight’ hiking, biking trail unveiled …. ‘Liberty!’...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
Tails and Paws highlights a few animals up for adoption at the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City, or you can give them a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You...
The Appalachian Fair will soon announce the lineup for this year’s musical entertainment. Fair organizers posted an update to their social media on Friday morning, with a first-look at the 2022 official artwork, theme, and lineup announcement date. Officials say the lineup will be released to the public on...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carver Splash Pad in Johnson City is set to be renamed in honor of Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee. According to a release from the city, the splash pad will officially be renamed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Carver Park at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The splash pad, located […]
(WJHL) Candice Yates with the Central Johnson City Alliance Board tells us about the First Friday event in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit the Johnson City Alliance Board on Facebook.
(WJHL) Cameo Waters, Main Street Director tells us about this year’s 7th season of Main Street Brews & Tunes every Sunday from June 5 to September 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza. Live music starts at 5 p.m. This event is free...
Maybe you haven't heard of it. Maybe you're a devotee. It is by its very nature something you more than likely can't have every day. It's been popping up around Northeast Tennessee for about three years, offering a taste of New England, day by day, at local venues ranging from bank parking lots to breweries.
Officials at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City issued an alert Thursday afternoon following a powerful thunderstorm that caused damage on campus. One message said portions of the University commons area and the Pride Walk were closed off for cleanup that brought down a large tree near a building and across the walkway.
Comments / 0