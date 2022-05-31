ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemini, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Says You Might Be Hosting A Legendary Party

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago
Summertime is always an excuse to indulge in sensual delights, even if it takes place in the privacy of your home sweet home, Gemini. After all, your Gemini summer 2022 horoscope begins with the sun moving through your second house of stability, so remember to prioritize comfort and financial steadiness! Besides, sensual Venus will be making its dazzling debut in your zodiac sign on June 22, which will encourage you to embrace self-love, pleasure, romantic interests and some well-deserved R&R. Before June comes to an end, there will be a new moon in Cancer on June 28, bringing forth the opportunity to set an intention to guide you forward. Refine your money-making abilities and honor personal aesthetic in whatever way you see fit!

Go-getter Mars will enter your 12th house of spirituality on July 5, which may bring your energy reserves down to a minimum. Everyone needs a moment to rest and recharge—even you! Harness this energy by retreating into your own private world, and reconnecting with spirit through meditation. Either way, you’ll want to make sure you’re centered around the full moon in Capricorn on July 13, especially those of you contemplating major financial decision. Your planetary ruler—Mercury—will also be transiting your second house of cash flow, making you crave the sight of that direct deposit hitting your bank account. Just days after the full moon, Venus will join forces with the sun and Mercury, which means you might be in for some unexpected windfalls!

Once Leo season rolls around on July 22, Mercury will also be sizzling through Leo’s fiery territory, which means your social calendar will probably be action-packed with celebrations and summer festivities! However, before July comes to a close, a new moon in the Leo will ignite your communication sector on July 28, bringing you some potentially surprising news. Your swift ruler, Mercury, will enter Virgo a few days into August, activating your sensitive and empathetic fourth house, reminding you to communicate with your heart. Venus will also make an extravagant entrance into your chatty third house, encouraging you to flirt with that silver tongue of yours. Will you be hosting this year’s summer pool party, or what? You are a pro at logistics, not to mention the owner of a pretty fab V.I.P. list.

If that’s the case, you’ll probably end up waiting until mid-August when go-getter Mars enters your zodiac sign before you sent out the invites. The sun will be blazing through Virgo, bringing a spike of energy to your protective fourth house, just days before Mercury activates your flamboyant fifth house of party favors. Need I say more? However, do keep in mind that in addition to your Mercury stationing retrograde towards the beginning of September, Mars will begin its pre-retrograde shadow phase in your zodiac sign on September 3. Be extra aware and discerning with your conversations, appointments and work deadlines, because mistakes may come back to bite you!

