Pisces, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Treat Yourself Like Royalty

Don’t forget to hold space for your inner child this summer, Pisces. After all, your Pisces summer 2022 horoscope begins with the sun moving through fellow water sign Cancer, bringing you closer to your heart. Lighting up your fifth house of authenticity, passion and self-expression, you better take full advantage of this passionate energy! Not only are you prone to feeling more emotional and enthusiastic, but you’re also allowing your intuition to lead you toward a creative breakthrough.

However, before June comes to a close, your dreamy and illusive Neptune will station retrograde in your zodiac sign. This will remove the fog that may have been clouding your judgment, at least when it comes to matters of your identity and sense of self. Take your creative impulses seriously, as a psychic and spiritual new moon in Cancer on June 28 will continue shedding light on the way you heal through artistic expression. On July 5, Mars will shift into Taurus, activating your communication sector and energizing your desire to learn and exchange information with others. Warning—stubborn arguments are likely, so steer away from confrontation, unless you’re in the mood for a good debate! These debates may revolve around your visions of the future, or perhaps a group of friends you surround yourself with. After all, a full moon in Capricorn on July 13 will encourage you to prioritize team efforts rather than doing everything on your own.

Not to be cliché, but you’re in for a highly romantic summer! With Venus joining the sun and Mercury in Cancer, secret admirers and romantic prospects could come out of the woodwork around mid-July. However, this may be difficult to stomach at first, because wounded Chiron will retrograde as of July 19, presenting you with an opportunity to make peace with past hurts, namely those that tore down your confidence and self-esteem. Work on becoming more conscious of your wins and accomplishments, because you deserve to embrace praise.

The sun will make a sparkling entrance in Leo on July 22, inspiring you to build up your confidence and have the courage to prioritize both your needs on a day-to-day basis. Fortunately, a new moon in Leo will take place shortly after, bringing forth the opportunity to set an intention that allows you to use your time more wisely and accomplish your work more meaningfully. However, don’t expect instant results, as these things take time!

Moreover, Mars will enter its pre-retrograde shadow phase in Gemini on August 20, which could cause unresolved conflicts at home to resurface. These conflicts could come back up for review by the time Mars stations retrograde in October, so take note of the themes that may be coming up! For those of you contemplating whether to move in with a significant other, Virgo season could bring perspective on next steps regarding the merger. Beginning on August 22, Virgo season will encourage you to take the next step in a relationship, but make sure you’re receiving the love you deserve. By the time a full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, you may come to terms with who you are, without your love interests, friendships and partnerships. Who are you when you stand alone; on your own two feet? Take time to love that person, Pisces!