Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Cream Is Just as Good as La Mer & It’s 40% Off Right Now

Memorial Day weekend may be over, but the holiday sales are still booming . If you spent your downtime soaking up the sun and hanging with friends instead of sifting through the countless deals, don’t fret—Sephora still has plenty of top-notch products on discount, including the customer-loved It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream . The hydrating moisturizer is a whopping 40 percent off, and considering shoppers compare its quality to that of La Mer’s luxury cream, you don’t want to miss this.

The anti-aging formula was developed with insight from plastic surgeons and dermatologists, according to the brand, and delivers numerous skincare benefits with every application, such as softening fine lines and wrinkles, boosting elasticity, brightening dull skin and shrinking large pores. It also works overtime by promising to deliver 24 hours (!!!) of hydration to the skin.

It contains four key ingredients that make this restorative appearance possible. Ceramides—a.k.a. naturally occurring lipids that make up our skin barrier— work to retain hydration in the skin, while the addition of peptides, amino acids responsible for building up the complexion’s collagen, drastically reduce age lines. Speaking of collagen , you’ll also find it listed as a main ingredient since it leaves smooth, supple skin in its wake. Last but not least, squalane minimizes inflammation and redness across stressed-out areas.

If there’s one thing we love, it’s formulas that actually live up to their claims. Therefore, it’s worth mentioning that the brand put the cream through a clinical-run instrumental study to ensure its efficacy—and the results were highly positive. After six weeks of daily use, 60 subjects shared their thoughts: 100 percent said their skin felt moisturized and hydrated, while 93 percent said the cream provided a smooth base for face makeup.

That’s not all—the age-defying formula has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from Sephora shoppers who refer to it as a “holy-grail,” “seriously impressive” and “the best face cream ever.” Not to mention, it astonished even more users for its ability to work just as well, if not better, than more expensive options on the market.

“It reminds me of La Mer’s formula and is awesome for dry, chapped skin,” raved one reviewer. “I use tretinoin for my acne and anti-aging which has made my already dry skin very dry. This product and La Mer are some of the best ones I have seen for dry skin that peels, itches, and gets chapped…I’d highly recommend this if you have extremely dry sensitive skin.”

“I’m hooked. My blotchy, cranky skin loves it,” wrote a second shopper. “Honestly, I’m getting as good of results as I do from La Mer (and that stuff, amazing as it is, is SOOOOOO expensive). This is a fraction of the cost, smells clean and my sensitive, uneven skin is looking bright, even and healthy.”

Run, don’t walk, to Sephora to grab your own Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer while it’s down to $30 today.