Aquarius, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Embracing A Deeper Kind Of Love

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago
Summer has arrived, Aquarius! And although you may feel like partying until dawn, your Aquarius summer 2022 horoscope says there is still unfinished business that needs to be sorted out. As the sun shifts into sensitive Cancer on June 21, it brings emphasis to practical matters that are more mundane, such as your physical wellness and daily work routine. More importantly, this is an opportunity for you to practice more self-care and prioritize your mental health.

However, on a more entertaining note, lady Venus will enter fellow air sign Gemini the following day, adorning your fun-filled fifth house with everything from flirty text exchanges to a plethora of creative opportunities! Before June comes to a close, a new moon in Cancer on June 28 will bring forth the opportunity to tackle items on your to-do list like a champ. How can you continue to find emotional fulfillment in your daily life? This is energetically fitting with ambitious Mars making its debut in Taurus by July 5, bringing energy and momentum to the most personal area of your chart—your fourth house of home and family. Use this energy to create the domestic space you’ve always wanted, but beware of combative energy at home. Speaking of going inward, the full moon in Capricorn on July 13 will supercharge your subconscious mind, and encourage you to create balance between your emotional and external reality. Fortunately, with Venus slipping into Cancer on July 17, you have the energy and intuition to make your day a little sweeter, one step at a time.

Leo season begins on July 22, bringing your attention to your partnerships, both romantic and otherwise! This celebratory season resonates with everything from your desire for recognition you to your ability (or lack thereof) to compromise with another person. A new moon in Leo on July 28 will bring you and your loved ones a clean slate, allowing you to rethink the terms of your relationships. Expect the unexpected, even if it’s something as simple as your emotional reaction towards something. With Venus entering this Leo as of August 11, some of you may go as far as solidifying a romantic connection with someone and taking things to the next level.

On August 20, Mars will begin its pre-retrograde shadow phase in Gemini, supercharging your creative musings and intensifying the passion in your heart space. Romantically or creatively, it’s important to be mindful of what comes up for review, as it will likely come back around during the upcoming Mars retrograde in October. As for Virgo season, which begins on August 22, the cosmos are raising a magnifying glass over your your personal and professional partnerships. Activating your eighth house of shared resourced, you may be wondering how you can enforce solid boundaries without sacrificing intimacy. It’s time to love someone without loving yourself less!

