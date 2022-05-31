ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgo, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Slow Burn (But The Wait Is So Worth It)

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago
All work and no play makes a Virgo feel extremely stressed out! Luckily, your Virgo summer 2022 horoscope says it’s time to gather with your best pals and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar hopes and dreams. After all, Cancer season begins on June 21 and it’s activating your 11th house of community! And with charming Venus entering Gemini the following day, you’re more likely to create buzz and reap the benefits while in a more socially driven setting.

Ironically enough, Neptune will station retrograde towards the end of June, which will likely begin to remove the fog that’s been clouding your one-on-one relationships. Having said that, your perception of a significant other (personally or professionally) could begin to change as you continue to gain more clarity. However, a new moon in Cancer on June 28 is actually the perfect opportunity to warm up to a colleague or ask a friend for moral support. Don’t be afraid to rely on your team!

Once July rolls around, ambitious Mars will start a fire in your ninth house of adventure, bringing your focus back to your long-term vistas, your belief systems and your desire for new experiences. Some of these experiences may revolve around a friendship and/or collaboration, so feel free to share your ideas and embrace the opinions of others! Your intuition will speak louder than you’re used to, so pay attention to what it says. The full moon in Capricorn on July 13 is bound to bring something to fruition either way, as it will activate your joyous fifth house of play, passion and love. Embrace your creative spark, because it’s sizzling with electricity!

After celebrating your wins, you may decide to retreat into your safe space once Leo season arrives on July 22. Don’t get too comfortable with this brief energetic break, because a surprising new moon in Leo on July 28 will more than likely catch you off guard. Nothing for you to stress over, just something to keep in mind!

Early in August, Mercury—your cosmic ruler—will move into your zodiac sign, heightening your intellectual strengths and sharpeing your sense of self. Not only will it help you ground your perspective and pick up on tiny details, it also brings forth the opportunity to see a specific situation in a totally new way. However, you may be cooking up a big idea behind the scenes, especially with Venus joining the sun via your inhibited 12th house of unseen forces. Keep your best kept trade secrets close to the chest. Some of you may even opt for sneaking around with a lover you’re incredibly passionate about… just saying!

Also, a few days before your birthday season begins, Mars will make its stimulating debut in Gemini, bringing energy and traction to your career sector as of August 20. Buckle up, because things are about to get *very* interesting in your professional life. Contemplating whether to take another job offer? If the opportunity is really worth its salt, you may even consider relocating for work. Let’s just say, Virgo season will start off with a bang, followed by a very busy new moon in Virgo on August 27 that will guide you toward success. Summer may eventually come to an end, but make no mistake—it’s also coming with plenty of exciting new beginnings!

