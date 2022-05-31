ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Being Unapologetic In Your Self-Love

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago
Time to retreat into the cosmic castle of your dreams, because your Leo summer 2022 horoscope wants you to catch up on your beauty sleep! Upon the sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21, you’re more likely to call your energy back, and retreat into your sacred space. As you know, the sun is your ruling planet, and as it moves through your 12th house of the subconscious, it’s vital that you listen to your inner voice as summer gets going.

On a more exciting note, Venus will enter versatile Gemini on June 22, adorning your social sphere with sparkling opportunities and enticing collaborations! Some of these collaborations may require you to embrace inner reflection and let go of limiting perspectives. No need to rush the decision-making process! After all, with Neptune stationing retrograde towards the end of June, you’re being encouraged to remove your rose-colored glasses and take a good look at reality. Things are rarely ever as they seem, FYI. On June 28, there will be a new moon in Cancer that enriches your spiritual 12th house and expands your intuitive wisdom. If the “decision” you’re trying to make has to do with your career, you might finally come to terms with your choice once Mars enters Taurus on July 5, which will sharpen your professional instincts. A full moon in Capricorn will then take place on July 16, shining a light on your sixth house of productivity and bringing a daily ritual to the forefront of your mind. Themes surrounding your professional life, your reputation in the world and the way you take charge may arise. Even still, it’s important for you to cultivate a healthy balance between your work and play, because you can’t spent the whole summer grinding away!

Leo season begins on July 22, which signals the arrival of your solar return! This means the sun—your celestial ruler—will return to the zodiac sign where it not only thrives, but also showers its replenishing light directly upon you. Here’s to another fun-filled journey around the sun, swarmed with love and divine blessings! You know a thing or two about being the center of attention, so don’t be afraid to hog the spotlight. There will be a new moon in Leo before July comes to a close, catapulting you forward into a brand-new beginning, perhaps unexpectedly so. And with Jupiter stationing retrograde in your expansive ninth house as of July 28, you’ll be encouraged to take a look at something from a completely different angle. Make no mistake—something is shifting in your worldview, so follow your inner compass.

Va va voom ! Venus enters Leo on August 11, increasing your ability to light up a room. Whether it be personally or professionally speaking, this is an excellent time to revel in a flirtatious rendezvous and to discover more of your creative musings. Did I mention you’re looking the part, too? Also, just days before the sun enters Virgo on August 22, Mars will make a sizzling move into Gemini, energizing and revitalizing your 11th house of community affairs. The possibilities are endless in your social life, so be sure to harness this extraverted transit wisely. Collaborate, inquire and be the inspiration you seek!

