ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Scorpio, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Putting Your Best Foot Forward

By Valerie Mesa
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TI9i2_0fvtflCo00

Click here to read the full article.

Get excited, because your Scorpio summer 2022 horoscope will be a journey to remember. The summer solstice takes place on June 21, which is also when the sun enters Cancer, causing your inner compass to shift as you embrace new experiences! And although this shift could very well revolve around your educational studies, or simply an exotic vacation abroad, Venus’ shift into your eighth house of intimacy on June 22 could leave you crushing on someone who feels far away from you.

Nevertheless, the new moon in Cancer on June 28 will present you with an opportunity to start again, but it will more than likely require you to take a leap of faith in the process. Once July rolls around, Mars—your ruling planet—will enter Taurus, and potentially spice things up in your relationship sector. This doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship, as this could also revolve around a professional partnership. Speaking of which, Mercury will bring clarity and movement to your world when it enters fellow water sign Cancer on July 5, allowing you to see from another angle. By the full moon in Capricorn on July 13, a significant conversation may take place, allowing you to set the record straight. Make no mistake—you’re being called to honor both your personal and professional stability and to communicate clearly. Consider this an opportunity to take a chance, and in the name of self-respect as well as love.

Once the sun makes its dazzling debut in Leo on July 22, themes surrounding your reputation, public persona and sense of authority will suddenly be at the top of your mind. Having said that, there will be a sparkling new moon in Leo on July 28 that could be equally as stimulating as it is unconventional, so definitely expect the unexpected! Jupiter will also station retrograde that same day, so this shift is also giving you a chance to reflect on everything from your daily rituals to the passion behind your day-to-day lifestyle. How can you work on your due diligence without losing sight of your well-being? It wouldn’t hurt to work on your self-care regimens, especially with Venus activating the most public area of your chart. The spotlight is yours this season whether you want it or not, so make sure you feel like you’re glowing!

Before August comes to a close, Mars, will begin its pre-retrograde shadow through your obsessive eighth house, so be discerning with your actions, conversations and emotional exchanges, namely those surrounding your mergers and shared resources. Mercury will also station retrograde on September 9, making Virgo season a more chaotic experience than usual. The full moon in Pisces on September 10, however, could bring a secret wish to fruition. Keep your hopes high!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0fvtflCo00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Challenges, But Also Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Be kind to yourself, because your weekly horoscope for May 9 through May 15 is testing your will to succeed. Alas, we the collective now find ourselves in the thick of things. Retrograde season is nigh — or rather, now. Almost two weeks ago, Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn went retrograde. On Tuesday, Mercury (planet of communication) follows the lead of the planet of transformation and begins its own retrograde motion. Fortunately, Mercury ‘s Rx period is not nearly as long as Pluto’s. However, being in the sign of Gemini, Mercury’s sign...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scorpio#Solar Eclipse#Mars#Self Respect#Cancer#Mercury
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2022

Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your June 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time Listen To Your Intuition

Yay! Mercury retrograde (which began on May 10) comes to a close on June 3 in Taurus. Be forewarned, the retroshade zone lasts until June 18 — so we aren’t out of the doghouse yet. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius commences on June 4, asking us to redefine commitments. Mercury re-enters Gemini, taking us back to the story that began at the end of May, on June 13. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, accentuating the emotional component of last month’s Mercury retrograde. The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 14 helps us see matters through a different lens. The Sun’s ingress into Cancer on June 21 marks the Summer Solstice and longest day of the year, aiming to heighten our energy. The New Moon in Cancer awakens our emotions and Neptune retrograde in Pisces helps us harness our intuition on June 28.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Amber Spent the Night With James Franco Before Filing For Divorce From Johnny—Here’s If They Had an Affair

Click here to read the full article. Just friends? Amber Heard and James Franco’s relationship was brought up during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp on May 17, 2022. Johnny’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, cross-examined the Aquaman star with security footage from the night before Amber filed for divorce from Johnny. “That’s you and Mr. Franco on May 22, 2016, right Ms. Heard?” the attorney asked, referring to the footage captured on May 22, 2016. Heard replied, “That’s correct.” Camille further interrogated the actress, “And it’s past 11 p.m. at night … You knew Mr. Depp was out of town the week...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your June 2022 Love Horoscopes Are Sizzling With Passion & Potential

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because you’re in for a wildly romantic month! The energy of your June 2022 love horoscope is brimming with passion, so get ready to blush nonstop. The astrology of June is bearing countless opportunities to communicate your interests, show love through action and even indulge in extra gifts. By the time it’s over, you might even find yourself on the brink of a love story you’ll tell over and over again. The month kicks off with a compassionate Cancer moon applying a lovely aspect to Venus in Taurus. Because Venus—planet of love—is...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your June Horoscope Predicts A Surprising Shift In A Relationship

Click here to read the full article. You can breathe a sigh of relief, Gemini. After all, your Gemini June 2022 horoscope is here and the astro gods are blessing you with a bit of *very* good news! On June 3, Mercury—your ruling planet—will bring its retrograde to completion, moving forward in your 12th house of spirituality. The intuitive downloads you’ll be processing as the month begins will be out of this world! In fact, by June 11, you may experience a deep change of heart. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your subliminal 12th house, you could stumble across...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Says Your Creative Instincts Are On Point

Click here to read the full article. Have you been feeling bored with your life lately? If so, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which has been zapping the life out of your creative fifth house. Luckily, your Capricorn June 2022 horoscope says you’re starting to get the ball rolling! On June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, allowing you to embrace inspiration and turn it into artistic output. You’re about to reconnect with what makes you feel *alive*. In fact, when Venus joins forces with Uranus in your playful fifth house on June 11, you might...
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Give Your Heart What It Wants

Click here to read the full article. You’re feeling a stronger sense of belonging this month and your Aries June 2022 horoscope proves it! After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on June 3, giving you a better understanding of the type of foundation you’re trying to build. As Mercury stations direct in your second house of cash flow, you may feel ready to start setting financial goals and building toward a standard you’ve set for yourself. However, by June 11, you may experience some financial turbulence as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your money-making second house. Although this...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 6/3/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Thank heavens a boss pulls a rabbit out of a hat, but don't sit there dumbfounded like everyone else. Exploit the element of surprise. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't close the door yet. While you can't keep matters hanging, leaving room for a surprise development is no skin off your nose.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Take Some Time Off

Click here to read the full article. You’ve been dealing with dilemma after dilemma on the home front, Aquarius. Luckily, your Aquarius June 2022 horoscope begins with some *extremely* good news—on June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally reach the end of its journey, stationing direct in your private and personal fourth house. You may regain to feel a warmer welcome behind closed doors and a desire to take some well-deserved PTO (or at least a few mental health health days). However, on June 11, you may be left with one final surprise as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your fourth...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Kourtney’s Son Just Reacted to Having Travis as a ‘Stepdad’ After ‘Always Hoping’ She’d Get Back With Scott

Click here to read the full article. A new addition. Mason Disick is OK with mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship with him and his siblings. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, revealed that the 12-year-old is content with Travis being his new stepdad and even gave her daughter, North West, advice on her mom dating, Pete Davidson, after Kim’s divorce from North’s father, Kanye West. “His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your June Horoscope Says You May Be Crushing On Someone New

Click here to read the full article. Your relationships have endured so many shakeups, but they’re about to endure even more (albeit, in a good way). Your Scorpio June 2022 horoscope begins with a major planetary shift when Mercury retrograde comes to a close on June 3. As Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, you’re finally getting a sense of where your relationships are headed next. You may even be putting a conflict with someone to rest or bidding farewell to that ex you had a temporary dalliance with! However, once Venus joins forces with Uranus in your...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Libra, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Broaden Your Horizons

Click here to read the full article. You’ve been dealing with some heavy emotions as of late, but your Libra June 2022 horoscope shows that things are about to start making a whole lot more sense! After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on June 3, giving Mercury a second look at your eighth house of karmic debts. It’s time to rethink where you draw the line in the sand, because enough is enough; you deserve to be set free from what’s weighing you down. However, as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your intimate eighth house on June 11,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy