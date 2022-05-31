ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Capricorn, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Life-Changing Romantic Affair

By Valerie Mesa
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9OxC_0fvtfkK500

Click here to read the full article.

Summer love is taking on a whole new meaning, because your relationships are taking the center-stage this season! Your Capricorn summer 2022 horoscope predicts so many new lovers and friends. The sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21 is not only energizing and revitalizing your relationship sector, but it will also highlight matters of “give and take”. You may be rethinking your commitments and compromises, and with Venus entering your selfless sixth house the following day, chances are these “agreements” are influencing your routine and shaping your whole life.

Either way, this Venusian transit is bringing abundance and harmony to your daily rituals, so don’t let this sweet pick-me-up go to waste. However, there will be a new moon in Cancer on June 28 bringing new beginnings to the foundation of your one-on-one partnerships, all while challenging you to maintain your independence in the process. On July 5, go-getter Mars will enter your sister-sign Taurus which will, in turn, supercharge your fertile fifth house of authenticity, romance, passion projects and creative musings. Make sure you harness your artistic instincts! Interestingly, Mercury will join the sun in Cancer that same day, which can also suggest the likelihood of a flirtatious exchange or the beginning of a sizzling love affair (perhaps, in the workplace for some of you). Shortly after, there will be a full moon in your Capricorn on July 13, highlighting all the ways you’ve grown over the past few months. Chances are, you’ve changed in some way!

With Venus sashaying into Cancer as of July 17, some of you may have an epiphany regarding a significant other in your life. As Venus activates your partnership sector, conversations could start to become more compelling, especially once once Mercury activates your emotionally intense eighth house on July 19. And once Leo season begins July 22, you might feel fully immersed in your own colorful darkness. If August kicks off on a suspicious note, it’s all thanks to the sun’s journey through your transformative eighth house of mergers, shared resources and intimate unions, which has a tendency to bring a certain heaviness to your perspective. Venus will join the sun on August 11, adding a layer of charming seduction to your one-on-one relationships, as well as a desire for passion and closeness. Warning: on the dark side, this Venusian transit could trigger toxicity, especially when it comes to you or a significant other’s desire for affection.

Towards the middle of the month, assertive Mars will begin its pre-retrograde shadow phase in Gemini, so it’s important to be discerning and mindful of what comes up for you regarding your health, work routine and day-to-day rituals, given that similar themes will more than likely come back around during the upcoming Mars retrograde in October. Virgo season begins on on August 22, which means the sun’s journey through your truth-seeking ninth house brings clarity and perspective, some of which could benefit you professionally in the long run. If you see it, you *better* believe it, Capricorn!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0fvtfkK500

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 4

Related
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your June Horoscope Predicts A Surprising Shift In A Relationship

Click here to read the full article. You can breathe a sigh of relief, Gemini. After all, your Gemini June 2022 horoscope is here and the astro gods are blessing you with a bit of *very* good news! On June 3, Mercury—your ruling planet—will bring its retrograde to completion, moving forward in your 12th house of spirituality. The intuitive downloads you’ll be processing as the month begins will be out of this world! In fact, by June 11, you may experience a deep change of heart. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your subliminal 12th house, you could stumble across...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2022

Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capricorn#Solar Eclipse#Mars#Cancer#Venusian#Mercury
Refinery29

Your June 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time Listen To Your Intuition

Yay! Mercury retrograde (which began on May 10) comes to a close on June 3 in Taurus. Be forewarned, the retroshade zone lasts until June 18 — so we aren’t out of the doghouse yet. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius commences on June 4, asking us to redefine commitments. Mercury re-enters Gemini, taking us back to the story that began at the end of May, on June 13. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, accentuating the emotional component of last month’s Mercury retrograde. The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 14 helps us see matters through a different lens. The Sun’s ingress into Cancer on June 21 marks the Summer Solstice and longest day of the year, aiming to heighten our energy. The New Moon in Cancer awakens our emotions and Neptune retrograde in Pisces helps us harness our intuition on June 28.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Challenges, But Also Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Be kind to yourself, because your weekly horoscope for May 9 through May 15 is testing your will to succeed. Alas, we the collective now find ourselves in the thick of things. Retrograde season is nigh — or rather, now. Almost two weeks ago, Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn went retrograde. On Tuesday, Mercury (planet of communication) follows the lead of the planet of transformation and begins its own retrograde motion. Fortunately, Mercury ‘s Rx period is not nearly as long as Pluto’s. However, being in the sign of Gemini, Mercury’s sign...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Amber Spent the Night With James Franco Before Filing For Divorce From Johnny—Here’s If They Had an Affair

Click here to read the full article. Just friends? Amber Heard and James Franco’s relationship was brought up during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp on May 17, 2022. Johnny’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, cross-examined the Aquaman star with security footage from the night before Amber filed for divorce from Johnny. “That’s you and Mr. Franco on May 22, 2016, right Ms. Heard?” the attorney asked, referring to the footage captured on May 22, 2016. Heard replied, “That’s correct.” Camille further interrogated the actress, “And it’s past 11 p.m. at night … You knew Mr. Depp was out of town the week...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Says Your Creative Instincts Are On Point

Click here to read the full article. Have you been feeling bored with your life lately? If so, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which has been zapping the life out of your creative fifth house. Luckily, your Capricorn June 2022 horoscope says you’re starting to get the ball rolling! On June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, allowing you to embrace inspiration and turn it into artistic output. You’re about to reconnect with what makes you feel *alive*. In fact, when Venus joins forces with Uranus in your playful fifth house on June 11, you might...
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 6/3/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Thank heavens a boss pulls a rabbit out of a hat, but don't sit there dumbfounded like everyone else. Exploit the element of surprise. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't close the door yet. While you can't keep matters hanging, leaving room for a surprise development is no skin off your nose.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Give Your Heart What It Wants

Click here to read the full article. You’re feeling a stronger sense of belonging this month and your Aries June 2022 horoscope proves it! After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on June 3, giving you a better understanding of the type of foundation you’re trying to build. As Mercury stations direct in your second house of cash flow, you may feel ready to start setting financial goals and building toward a standard you’ve set for yourself. However, by June 11, you may experience some financial turbulence as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your money-making second house. Although this...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Take Some Time Off

Click here to read the full article. You’ve been dealing with dilemma after dilemma on the home front, Aquarius. Luckily, your Aquarius June 2022 horoscope begins with some *extremely* good news—on June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally reach the end of its journey, stationing direct in your private and personal fourth house. You may regain to feel a warmer welcome behind closed doors and a desire to take some well-deserved PTO (or at least a few mental health health days). However, on June 11, you may be left with one final surprise as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your fourth...
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Amber Heard’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She’ll Lose After She Was Found Guilty of Defaming Johnny

Click here to read the full article. After her defamation case with Johnny Depp, there has been a lot of interest in Amber Heard’s net worth and whether she can afford the millions of dollars in damages she was ordered to pay him. Heard, whose full name is Amber Laura Heard, was born on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas. She dropped out of high school to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Heard went on to star in movies like Friday Night Lights, North Country and Spin before her big break in the 2006’s All the Boys...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy