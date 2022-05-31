ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Halsey Gets a Release Date for ‘So Good’ Single That Fueled TikTok Debate, as Label Promises ‘Open Dialogue’

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntrom_0fvtfWun00

Click here to read the full article.

Halsey ’s next single has a release date — with or without a TikTok moment to fuel it. Capitol Records announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that “So Good” will come out June 9, with Halsey additionally declaring that the “fiasco” over its release is apparently over.

Curiously, the release date was framed as an open letter to Halsey, suggesting that the two parties may still be doing a lot of their dialoguing via social media right now, although the promise of “open dialogue” may be as much for the fans and other artists who have rallied behind Halsey in the dispute as for the artist.

“Halsey,” tweeted Capitol, tagging the singer, “we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022.

“We are an artist-first company that encourages open dialogue,” the statement continues. “We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

In response, Halsey took to social media to say: “Literally all I care is that you get to hear it now, thank u bye luv u.”

On TikTok, over an audio snippet of the song, Halsey wrote, “After a tremendous amount of f*ck shit, ‘So Good’ is finally coming out June 9th. Video dropping the next day. And now I can go back to using TikTok for my real plan: Using witchcraft to take over the world.

“Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco,” they continued. “Hope you love the song.”

@halsey

🔮 literally all I care is that you get to hear it now, thank u bye luv u

♬ So Good – Halsey

On Twitter, the singer noted, “I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers.” (Ender is Halsey’s son, born in July 2021.)

Halsey also used the social moment to say the video will follow the single release by one day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey had previously — in a truly viral TikTok moment — said that the song and a music video had been finished for more than a month, but that the label said it wouldn’t go ahead with releasing a single “unless they can fake a viral moment on tiktok.”

“Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP,” they wrote in accompanying text. “But my record label won’t let me.”

Halsey is currently on tour supporting their previous album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” released last August and produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “So Good” is a newer song that does not appear on that album; no plans for a full follow-up album have been revealed. If the brief excerpt Halsey put out is indicative, the new music is brighter in tone — and for Capitol, perhaps an easier commercial sell — than last year’s dark but highly acclaimed album.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: How to Watch All of the Events

Click here to read the full article. This weekend, Britain will celebrate the landmark 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne with Platinum Jubilee weekend, a national bank holiday taking place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. The Queen’s 70th anniversary occurred on Feb. 6, which marks the date where she took the throne at age 25 following the death of her father King George VI. Various celebrations in the U.K. have already taken place, leading up to the national holiday this weekend. The Jubilee will see a variety of public events, including Trooping the Colour,...
Variety

Elliot Page Says Studio Forced Him to Wear a Dress on ‘Juno’ Red Carpet: ‘Extremely F—ed Up’

Click here to read the full article. Elliot Page opened up to Esquire magazine about how difficult it was on his mental health to have to endure the awards season press tour for “Juno” while being in the closet. The Jason Reitman-directed abortion drama served as a breakthrough for Page, who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as the title character. “When ‘Juno’ was at the height of its popularity, during awards-season time, I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look — I wasn’t okay, and I didn’t know how to talk about that with anyone,” Page said. Page...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Paramount+ Film Gets June Release Date, Drops First Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Two of television’s most iconic idiots are back. “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” a new animated feature film starring the ’90s MTV characters, is set to premiere on Paramount+ June 23. The news was announced alongside the release of the official trailer for the film (see below), which sees Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by creator Mike Judge), on a space mission with NASA in 1998 (the year after the original series ended) and winding up in the year 2022. As the NSA and the U.S. government track them down, the two struggle...
MOVIES
Variety

Harry Styles Donates His Apple Commercial Paycheck to Refugee-Aid Organization

Click here to read the full article. As the new face of Apple AirPods’ spatial audio campaign, Harry Styles is featured in a colorful commercial singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” from his new album, “Harry’s House.” Styles has announced he’s donating his appearance fee to the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian aid organization that is responding to the more than six million refugees being forced to flee Ukraine. The IRC tweeted its gratitude on Thursday morning just as the commercial aired: “Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC. Working in more than 40...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
Variety

Bethenny Frankel to Be Crowned With ‘Reality Royalty’ Honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Philanthropist and reality TV star Bethenny Frankel will be given the Reality Royalty Award at the Sunday, June 5, MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, Variety can exclusively announce. The Reality Royalty Award began last year, recognizing the legacy of reality greatness. The first recipient in 2021 was the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” Frankel got her reality TV start in 2005 on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,” coming in second place. She went on to be part of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” for eight seasons, last appearing on Season 11...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Dialogue#Music Video#Capitol Records#Capitol Music
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Are In ‘Monogamous’ Relationship Amid St. Tropez Getaway

Natasha Bassett, 29, has clearly been keeping up with the Musks! Less than one week after HollywodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Natasha took her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk‘s supermodel mom Maye Musk, 74, as her date to Cannes to support her for her upcoming lead role in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated biopic, Elvis, Natasha and Elon were photographed looking happy and relaxed on a romantic getaway to St. Tropez!
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
Parade

Yumi Nu Is a Gorgeous Groundbreaker! All About the SI Swimsuit Star Breaking Barriers

Yumi Nu is returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her second year after being the first-ever Asian plus-size model featured in SI Swim as a rookie in 2021. “When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back! I knew it would feel different than my rookie year,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2022. “I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Is Stunning On ‘Time 100’ Cover As She’s Celebrated As A ‘Fearless’ Cultural Icon

Zendaya, 25, looked proud and gorgeous on the June cover of Time 100, which named her one of the “world’s most influential people.” The talented actress wore a highly fashionable red ruffled over-the-shoulder dress in the cover photo and accessorized with a diamond necklace as she looked off into the far distance with a relaxed facial expression. She had her hair down with braids in the front and flaunted a pretty face of makeup that included red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rachel Chinouriri: “It’s important to define who I am, as someone that is Black and involved in indie”

In January, Rachel Chinouriri took to Instagram to discuss an issue that had plagued her career since she emerged as a lively and curious singer-songwriter in 2018 with her breakout single, ‘So My Darling’. Over the years, she had been mislabelled as an ‘R&B and soul artist’, even though her music had long been rooted in the infectious, low-key indie and pop sounds that she grew up listening to, having been an avid fan of both Coldplay and London trio Daughter throughout her early teenage years.
MUSIC
defpen

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts The ‘Plan B’ Video

Megan The Stallion may have the biggest hit of the summer with “Plan B.” First, she created a buzz when she teased the record at Coachella. Then, she dropped the record and garnered rave reviews. More recently, she brought “Plan B” to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, she’s prepared to complete he run by releasing the highly-anticipated “Plan B” video.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy