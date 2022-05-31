Halsey Gets a Release Date for ‘So Good’ Single That Fueled TikTok Debate, as Label Promises ‘Open Dialogue’

Click here to read the full article.

Halsey ’s next single has a release date — with or without a TikTok moment to fuel it. Capitol Records announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that “So Good” will come out June 9, with Halsey additionally declaring that the “fiasco” over its release is apparently over.

Curiously, the release date was framed as an open letter to Halsey, suggesting that the two parties may still be doing a lot of their dialoguing via social media right now, although the promise of “open dialogue” may be as much for the fans and other artists who have rallied behind Halsey in the dispute as for the artist.

“Halsey,” tweeted Capitol, tagging the singer, “we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022.

“We are an artist-first company that encourages open dialogue,” the statement continues. “We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

In response, Halsey took to social media to say: “Literally all I care is that you get to hear it now, thank u bye luv u.”

– @halsey , we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DKBrtRUCpk — Capitol Music (@capitolmusic) May 31, 2022

On TikTok, over an audio snippet of the song, Halsey wrote, “After a tremendous amount of f*ck shit, ‘So Good’ is finally coming out June 9th. Video dropping the next day. And now I can go back to using TikTok for my real plan: Using witchcraft to take over the world.

“Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco,” they continued. “Hope you love the song.”

🔮 literally all I care is that you get to hear it now, thank u bye luv u

♬ So Good – Halsey

On Twitter, the singer noted, “I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers.” (Ender is Halsey’s son, born in July 2021.)

Halsey also used the social moment to say the video will follow the single release by one day.

I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/TIz6i3kLdV — h (@halsey) May 31, 2022

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey had previously — in a truly viral TikTok moment — said that the song and a music video had been finished for more than a month, but that the label said it wouldn’t go ahead with releasing a single “unless they can fake a viral moment on tiktok.”

“Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP,” they wrote in accompanying text. “But my record label won’t let me.”

Halsey is currently on tour supporting their previous album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” released last August and produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. “So Good” is a newer song that does not appear on that album; no plans for a full follow-up album have been revealed. If the brief excerpt Halsey put out is indicative, the new music is brighter in tone — and for Capitol, perhaps an easier commercial sell — than last year’s dark but highly acclaimed album.