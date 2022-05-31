ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Most Likely Bears June 1 Cut Victims

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NZVR_0fvtfG2P00

It's probable the Bears would have no June 1 cut victims because they've already hacked their roster down to bare bones, but one or two players rate a bit better chance of being let go than others.

The end of May and beginning of June in the NFL used to mean players being cut en masse for salary cap purposes.

This hasn't ended entirely but it has been greatly curtailed with a rule allowing teams to designate up to two players for a post-June 1 cut in advance of the date.

June 1 is a deadline date or marker within the collective bargaining agreemment. Teams cutting or trading players after that date can carry half the remaining bonus money paid to a player against that season's cap space, and the rest in the following season. Prior to that date, the bonus money they prorated against remaining years on a player's contract must be applied in full to the season at hand if they are traded or cut. Teams don't have to cut it in half like this but they can and it makes both sense and dollars and cents to do it.

The Bears have already designated running back Tarik Cohen and linebacker Danny Trevathan to be cut post June 1, and this allowed them to save about $4 million in cap space on Cohen and $3.3 million on Trevathan for this year.

However, next year they will still count money against the cap for those two players—1.75 million for Cohen and a whopping $6.49 million for Trevathan because of the contract Ryan Pace signed him to prior to 2020.

Money paid already to players but prorated against the cap over the course of contracts which comes due immediately or over two seasons is known as dead cap. It's cap money teams can't spend because it's already space in their cap committed, hence the name dead cap space.

This is the problem the Bears have had throughout the rebuilding process this year because of big contracts signed by players under Pace who no longer are with the team.

  • Khalil Mack is taking up $24 million of salary cap space this year.
  • Nick Foles $7.67 million.
  • Eddie Goldman $5.15 million.
  • Andy Dalton $5 million
  • Jimmy Graham $4.66 million
  • Germain Ifedi $1.5 million.
  • Also, Tashaun Gipson, Jesse James and Damien Williams are taking up less than $1 million in dead cap space.
  • They even still are absorbing $2.8 million from Charles Leno Jr. and $170,649 for Riley Ridley, two players who departed the prior year.
  • After June 1, $1.75 million more in dead cap space will be eaten up by Cohen and $2.43 million by Trevathan for 2022.

In all, there will be bonus money counting against this year's cap for 13 former Bears after June 1 and the amount will be about a ridiculous $57 million, according to Overthecap.com.

That's $57 million they couldn't spend out of this year's cap space of $208 million to pay for more players, and this is the main reason Ryan Poles couldn't go hog wild and buy up receivers, offensive linemen or a better three technique on defense.

Next year he can.

Normally there might be more players cut for cap purposes on June 1 by the Bears but there aren't because they're in rebuilding mode and have been making these roster moves all along to make sure they can have the cap as clear as possible for next year.

Here are the possible cuts ranked in order, although none seem likely now anyway.

1. DE Jeremiah Attaochu

Attaochu played five games and tore a pec muscle last year in his first Bears season. He is listed now as a defensive end, according to defensive line coach Travis Smith. Attaochu's whole career has been spent as a stand-up player, an edge linebacker. The ends in the new 4-3 are playing down with a hand in the dirt so he seems to be a mis-fitted piece.

The Bears get $2.45 million in cap savings by cutting Attaochu but they'd also have to eat $650,000 more in dead cap. So the net savings of $1.8 million isn't exactly big coin.

Because the Bears could actually still trade Robert Quinn, they might want to hold on to an experienced edge rusher even if he hasn't chased quarterbacks from a down position. Without Quinn, they'd be left with Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson, rookie Dominique Robinson and practice squad player Charles Snowden as their edge rushers and definitely could use another situational rusher even if he was always standing up with he rushed in the past.

So if Attaochu seems their most likely candidate for post-June 1 departure, it is no sure thing and most likely wouldn't even occur until final roster cuts in early September.

2. DT Mario Edwards Jr.

Some other things probably need to occur before the Bears could feel comfortable cutting Edwards. For one, they'd have to come up with another player capable of effectively playing three technique at defensive tackle. Edwards is the backup behind Justin Jones and a situational pass rusher in the 4-3. Before they would want to cut Edwards they would need someone else—say, possibly a Larry Ogunjobi—to be on board, but this seems unlikely.

In the end, the Bears would net only about $1 million by cutting Edwards. He'd save $2.61 millon and his dead cap hit would be $1.61 million. It hardly seems worth the effort and wouldn't be if they were to find no one else who can be a three technique in his place. Edwards can also slide out to defensive end, but Smith said last week the plan now is to keep Edwards at tackle.

3. NT Angelo Blackson

This one currently seems even less likely because Blackson is lining up with starters and figures to be the starting nose in the 4-3, even if he hasn't done this for a team using a 4-3 in the past. Coaches like his quickness off the ball and play-making ability so far, but then again things could change once they get a good look at training camp and preseason games. At this point it's not easy to judge pass rushers or tacklers when they aren't wearing pads.

"Pass rush is hard to assess because it’s a little bit easier for the rushers to get around because there’s no pads on but once you put the pads on and those tackles can really block 'em, I think that’s when you really assess what it is and the same thing in the running game," coach Matt Eberflus said.

Second-year backup tackle Khyiris Tonga seems even less suited to play 4-3 nose because he is 338 pounds, but he is only on a rookie contract as a seventh-round pick. Either way, neither is an ideal nose for the 4-3 and there is no real depth beyond Blackson and Tonga.

Blackson would get them back only $2.35 million if cut and costs them $750,000 in dead cap space. So, their net savings would be $1.635 million.

4. DE Robert Quinn

The longest of long shots but Quinn is the only other player whose post-June 1 departure could save them real money. Quinn is worth draft pick capital so cutting him appears out of the question. CBS's Jason LaCanfora speculated he'd be worth a second- and a third-rounder, which seems highly unlikely since Khalil Mack was a better overall player and brought back only a second and a sixth. Either way, Quinn has value and the pass rush pressure he applies could help make their own young, rebuilt secondary more effective. They wouldn't want to simply cut him. If cut or traded, they would need to absorb dead cap of $4.237 million according to Overthecap.com, but they would save $12.9 million in cap space. It's always possble he'd be traded just before the mid-season trade deadline if things were going poorly, as many observers expect to happen with the team this season.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Complex

Former Cowboys Player Marion Barber Found Dead in His Texas Apartment

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Texas apartment Wednesday, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The cause of his death is unknown. He was 38. A spokesperson for the Frisco police released the following statement: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

3 Bears Stars Who Can Lead The Team To An NFC North Crown

The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
rolling out

NFL star Jeff Gladney and girlfriend die in accident (video)

NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend died when they were involved in a horrific car crash in Dallas. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriffs Department stated that Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, and his girlfriend Mercedes Palacios, were killed when their Mercedes-Benz SUV clipped another vehicle and flipped over on the freeway. The two were trapped in the vehicle when it burst into flames.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Mario Edwards Jr#American Football
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections

Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End

The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of moves on Wednesday afternoon. They waived former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo and signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Juwan Green. Izzo spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots and had 100+ receiving yards in each one. For his...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills Suspension News

The Buffalo Bills' linebacker room took a bit of a hit this Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Andre Smith has received a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. He's being suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Smith, a former seventh-round pick out...
BUFFALO, NY
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy