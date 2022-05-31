ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

As Fox Sports Awaits Tom Brady’s Arrival In NFL Booth, It Confirms Kevin Burkhardt And Greg Olsen As Top Announcer Tandem For 2022

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NEfO_0fvtfDOE00

Click here to read the full article.

Fox Sports , a few weeks after making a splash by announcing Tom Brady would be joining the network as an NFL analyst when his playing career is over, has confirmed its lead announcing talent for 2022.

As expected, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have been named lead play-by-play announcer and analyst, replacing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. In a stunning move prior to the Brady bombshell, Fox parted ways with Buck and Aikman after more than 20 years, with the pair shifting to ESPN’s Monday Night Football .

Burkhardt and Olsen will be joined by reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as well as rules expert Mike Pereira, Fox said. The team will handle regular season and playoff games, culminating with Fox’s 10th Super Bowl telecast in February.

With the NFL continuing to draw potent ratings despite myriad changes to the pay-TV ecosystem, announcing talent has considerable negotiating leverage and the hierarchy has been in a state of flux. The dean of NFL broadcasters, Al Michaels, recently left NBC’s Sunday Night Football for Amazon, which has exclusive rights to Thursday night games starting this fall.

A rich contract given to lead CBS analyst Tony Romo, who could reportedly make $180 million over 10 years, has upped the ante for others in the booth. Fox has pushed back against reports that Brady’s deal is worth $375 million, though his role will also include a range of ambassadorial and sponsor-related duties. After announcing his retirement last February, Brady reversed the decision and said he will suit up for a 23rd NFL season this fall. He will turn 45 years old in August.

“Last season, Kevin and Greg showed viewers their undeniable chemistry and ability to call football at an elite level,” Fox Sports President of Production/Operations and Executive Producer Brad Zager said in a press release.

Olsen in 2021 became Fox’s No. 2 NFL game analyst, working alongside Burkhardt. The two have ties going back to their upbringing in New Jersey. Olsen, who retired in 2020 after a 14-year career in the NFL, played at Wayne Hills High School and Burkhardt called some of Olsen’s games for WGHT-TV. The two worked together again in 2017, when Olsen started doing on-air work for Fox.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News. A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Pereira
Person
Erin Andrews
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend Goes Viral Before The Match

In just a few hours, arguably the best four quarterbacks in the NFL right now will do battle on the field - just a different field. Instead of settling their differences on the gridiron, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off in the latest edition of The Match - a golf tournament.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jackson Mahomes

Four of the NFL's top quarterbacks will collide on the golf course for "The Match." Veteran legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on younger superstars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday night at Wynn Golf Club. Bleacher Report teased the TNT event by highlighting the generational divide...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#American Football#Espn#Nbc#Cbs#Afte
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Jealous On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Erin Andrews has a pretty great gig, covering the National Football League for Fox Sports. During the season, Andrews often gets one-on-one interviews with the best players in the game. Even she was jealous of the interview she watched on Wednesday night, though. Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Sounds like Tom Brady dropped a big hint about his football future at The Match

The Match VI is officially a wrap. On Wednesday night at Wynn Las Vegas, four of the finest quarterbacks to ever walk the earth squared off in an all-NFL edition of the golf’s biggest exhibition. When the dust settled, the trash talk quieted, and the side bets were tallied, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers—grizzled veterans of made-for-TV golf, among other things—outlasted their AFC counterparts to take the bragging rights back to Raymond James and Lambeau respectively.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names Defensive Back He Dislikes Playing The Most

"The Match" is about more than watching premier NFL athletes try their luck on the golf course. Wednesday night's tag-team faceoff pitting Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gives viewers a chance to hear the quarterbacks talk shop. During the TNT event, each star passer...
NFL
GolfWRX

Lifelong friend of Phil Mickelson provides update on Lefty

As golf continues to react to the news of Dustin Johnson’s participation at the first LIV golf event in London in a week’s time, many will enquire as to the whereabouts of previous ‘poster boy’ Phil Mickelson. Lefty was, of course, the name that was to...
GOLF
The Independent

Marion Barber death: Former Dallas Cowboys player found dead, aged 38

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, his team announced on Wednesday.“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Cowboys said in their statement.Barber was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment.“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed...
FRISCO, TX
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy