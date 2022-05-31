ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ To Display ‘Heroes Of The Freedomsurrection’ Installation In Los Angeles

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5Ipc_0fvtfCVV00

Click here to read the full article.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is bringing its “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” display to Los Angeles this week, the mock commemoration of the January 6th siege on the Capitol that features monuments to figures including Donald Trump , Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

The display will appear on June 3-5 at Westfield Century City Nordstrom Plaza and will be similar to one that was placed this year in New York’s Flatiron District to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol siege. In addition to the eight plaques that were featured in the New York installation, two more are being added: Mark Meadows and Matt Gaetz.

In the display, Trump’s plaque notes, “Though too humble to willingly release documents detailing the full scope of his efforts to stop the tyrannical will of the people, we do know he fought tirelessly to install turnover-friendly allies in the Justice Department, and directed officials to ‘just say that the election was corrupt’ and ‘leave the rest to me.'”

Jen Flanz , executive producer of The Daily Show said that when the New York display went up overnight, “people were very excited, very curious, [wondering] what is this thing? The write-ups on the monuments are really funny. But also it is paying homage to these ‘heroes’ of their cause, in the same kind of tone that we did the Twitter library .”

The show has in recent years extended its satire to other faux displays. In 2019, the show set up the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library in D.C., an exhibition that appeared at The Showroom, along with an ad that ran locally on Fox & Friends and Hannity . The show also has run ads in major papers, like an August 2021 full-pager from “Trevor Noah & Sons” that offered legal services to insurrectionists (call 1-85-OOPS-JAN6).

For the Los Angeles Freedomsurrection installation, the show leased space at the mall, taking advantage of its foot traffic, along with its visibility in the midst of The Daily Show Emmy campaign. There’s also another event in June: The planned primetime hearings of the January 6th Committee, which is investigating the riots.

TV Talk Podcast: Live FYC Events Are Back & Booming This Emmy Season As Pandemic Fades Into Background; ‘Better Things’ Pamela Adlon On FX Series’ Final Season

Flanz said that the installation “takes such an alt turn from what we usually do, which is really straightforward. And this is very arch. … We’re always looking for a way — to be completely transparent — around FYC season to kind of break through the noise in L.A. and like, ‘What is something that we did this year that resonated with people?'”

The metal plaques were cast with “our favorite images of our favorite heroes,” with a group of artists working on the design, she said.

Although the New York installation drew a lot of press attention and stops from passersby, Flanz said that they didn’t hear from any of those “honored.”

“We didn’t hear anything from anybody,” she said. “So maybe this time, who knows? I mean, we are honoring them, so it would be nice to get a thank-you.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

‘The Daily Show’ On Doors As Saviors & What Tourists Say About U.S. Mass Shootings

Click here to read the full article. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah did a split segment Thursday night about how some Republican lawmakers are deflecting blame for mass shootings by blaming doors — not the Jim Morrison kind but, y’know, the ones that swing on hinges — and what foreigners think about the unique Americana of spraying strangers with assault rifles. Comedy Central late-night host Trevor Noah began by addressing the three most recent incidents in Tulsa, Uvalde and Buffalo before cutting to the likes of Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and others saying all would be well...
NFL
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ailes
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Watch The Moment The Depp-Heard Trial Verdict Was Read In Courtroom

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced a verdict today in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. It found Heard liable on all three of the claims against her and Depp liable on two of her three claims against him. The verdict was announced at noon PT. Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., was not there for the announcement. Heard, dressed all in black, fought back tears as the jury’s findings were announced one by one. Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Reporting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Show#Capitol#The Justice Department
Deadline

How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News. A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration...
NFL
Deadline

Mike Hagerty Dies: ‘Friends’ & ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Mike Hagerty, best known for his roles on Somebody Somewhere, as the building super Mr. Treeger on Friends and as the surly owner of a used-clothing store on Seinfeld, has died. His death April 29 was confirmed by Bridget Everett, who plays his daughter on the HBO comedy. No cause was given. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” wrote Everett on Instagram. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Laverne Cox Becomes First Transgender Person To Have Barbie Designed In Her Image

Laverne Cox is making history as she becomes the first trans woman to have a Barbie doll designed after her. According to the Washington Post, the Emmy winning stress and LGBTQ rights activist notes the challenges faced by the trans community, particularly for young people. While appearing on NBC’s Today Show earlier this week, she says the doll advocates for the underrepresented community during a time when transgender rights are coming under legislative attack in the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
BET

Killer Mike Stirs Controversy With Herschel Walker Interview

Former NFL player-turned-United States Senate candidate Herschel Walker sat down for an interview on the Love & Respect with Killer Mike show. Rapper and activist Killer Mike née Michael Render, is facing criticism for sitting down with the GOP candidate. “Instead of wondering why @KillerMike would sit down with...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy