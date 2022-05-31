ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Creating Many Worlds in One for ‘The Wheel of Time’

By Sarah Shachat
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JS7U_0fvtfBcm00

Click here to read the full article.

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon , for this edition we look at how production designer Ondřej Nekvasil created the diverse, expansive environments for the world of “The Wheel of Time.”

Fantasy worlds are always, sneakily, a little post-apocalyptic. There has usually been some calamity, some clash of kingdoms, or some too-powerful concentration of magic that changed the very landscape of the world in the distant past and which a band of heroes need to reckon with now. One of the ideas that fantasy as a genre works through is the notion of living in the shadow of the past and the hubris of empires, of being given the chance to avert what eventually happens to all civilizations. Amazon Prime Video’s “The Wheel of Time”, based on the series of novels by Robert Jordan, goes even one step further, though, in the fantastical past it creates for itself.

One of the main conceits of the story is that the passage of time is cyclical — hence a Wheel that is always Turning — which has all sorts of implications for the conflicts and prophecies that prompt Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) and his friends to leave home with the magical Moiraine Damodred ( Rosamund Pike ), who searches for the Dragon, the one who will either save or break the world apart again. But any film or TV adaptation of the story not only needs to build sets fit to house the action, but also pay off that “again,” those hints of previous worlds which would still be visually evident in the new cultures built on top of the old. For “The Wheel of Time,” this task largely fell to production designer Ondřej Nekvasil, who created intricate collages and a blend of real-world architectural styles that, in their synthesis, create distinct fantasy cultures.

Nekvasil derives his entire design philosophy from what the visual implications of a Wheel Turning would be. Cultures would mix and blend, and what would be deeply counterintuitive combinations for us would be ancient and established styles for the people living in this fantasy universe (or this fantasy multiverse, really). “It’s a kind of philosophy of that whole world, and it’s connected with the fact that the Wheel is Turning,” Nekvasil told IndieWire. “So if you imagine that you have a world like us and suddenly like the board is turning for the few times, everything is actually kind of mixing, [all the cultures and ethnicities] are mixing, although you don’t have to keep on moving around around the globe.”

It was imperative that Nekvasil’s designs reflect that mixing. In the video below, you will see how he approached the show’s many builds by working through the real architectural implications of cultural melding and deliberately blending disparate styles.

Nekvasil’s blending of cultural influences deliberately incorporates European and Asian building shapes, geometric patterns, and materials. He took a little bit of French cathedral mixed with Indian castle and gave the White Tower of the Aes Sedai an imposing grandeur and sense of detailed texture that transcends both influences. The silhouette of a Himalayan cottage in the sleepy mountain village of Two Rivers nonetheless has homey Tudor wood beams, giving the place a sense of community that has endured over many Turnings of The Wheel.

Nekvasil said he couldn’t think of this world as only building blocks of civilizations past, however, and wanted to maintain a sense that these new cultures were lived in, bustling in the present moment. The sense of the present comes from reasoning out how the blend, realistically, would be achieved.

“[For Two Rivers,] we know that these guys know how to live in the mountains,” Nekvasil said. “[We] know that they have resources, they have stone, they have wood, and they are taking care of the sheep — so, lots of shepherds — and they know how to survive. So, we said, ‘Okay, this is the culture of these these wooden houses,’ and we said, ‘Well, what about if in this culture we are mixing the style and the shapes of the buildings?'”

But he was also deeply conscious of “Wheel of Time” readers looking for the sense of immersion they get from Jordan’s elaborate prose — which, for this adaptation, rests on the shoulders of how the show looks. “Everybody who likes to tell the epic stories likes to show it, but we know that we are not able to show every single detail [in the books]. The whole book has to fit the eight hours of [the show’s run time]. It’s kind of impossible to fit everything,” Nekvasil said. This led to sometimes going around the descriptions in the books, or finding visual patterns that weren’t specified, but would translate an overall sense of place. For example, when the traveling party finds themselves in a sinister cave, “it was a kind of challenging moment because, per the books, it’s kind of pitch black everywhere.”

“So there’s nothing,” Nekvasil said. “But if you have to walk through it in a TV show, you have to see something. You have to be somewhere.” His solution: The striking geometric uniformity of basalt stone would provide an off-putting texture for the cave, even if it’s only visible for a moment. “We saw that it’s very important [that] we have that concept. And it does work for these moments of the flashes, which are showing how that space actually works.”

Nekvasil tries to figure out how even fantastical spaces actually work. For the Blight, a malign, diseased forest through which Rand and Morraine need to travel, Nekvasil wanted to create menace without tipping the design into something that looked too plastic or sci-fi, and instead chose to build moveable tree sculptures derived from inverted natural shapes. “It’s a strange shape, but what was important [was] that we can say, ‘Maybe in some country that kind of spider tree would live — a tree which [just happens] to be growing upside down.”

More from IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things’ Cast on Possible Queer Arc for Will: ‘It’s Up to the Audience’s Interpretation’

Click here to read the full article. Is “Stranger Things” veering into a possible coming-out story? The hit Netflix tween sci-fi series returned for Season 4 last week, and viewers are speculating that fan-favorite Will (Noah Schnapp) may be queer. From Will’s science project on gay mathematician Alan Turing to rebuffing a female classmate’s footsie advances, the character has been at the center of debate. While Will’s relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has never veered toward the romantic, perhaps Will and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are really the “Stranger Things” couple to ship. Or are we totally Upside Down About it? Schnapp recently...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’ Shatters Netflix’s Premiere-Weekend Viewing Record

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things 4” is already turning Netflix viewership records Upside Down. The sci-fi drama just had the streaming service’s best-ever debut weekend for an English-language series, drawing 286.79 million hours viewed. And that’s just Volume 1. The tally dethroned “Bridgerton” Season 2, which hit 193 million hours over its own premiere weekend. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” set another new premiere-weekend record when it reached number one in 83 countries. (Netflix tracks viewership in 93 countries; “Stranger Things 4: Vol. 1” made the top 10 in all of them.) Catchup viewing was also in full...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Robert Jordan
CNET

More People Need to Watch the Best Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video

If you love reading Reddit theories about sci-fi thriller endings, I have a simple request. Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Pinocchio trailer brings classic Disney movie to life with Tom Hanks

Pinocchio is next up to become a live-action Disney movie, and we have the first trailer. The adventure movie, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, brings the classic tale to life, just like the eponymous puppet. In this first footage, we see less of our protagonists, and more of the side...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#For The World#Indiewire Crafts#Craft Considerations#Amazon Prime Video#Dragon
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Teen Wolf’ Star Arden Cho Confirms She Was Offered Less Than Half of Lead Co-Stars’ Salaries for Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Teen Wolf” actress Arden Cho has opened up about the AAPI pay disparity she experienced on the project. Cho, who played supernatural teen Kira Yukimura in the original series, said she was offered far less than her counterparts’ salary to return for the upcoming Paramount+ revival film. A new interview in The Cut brought up a Deadline report from February 2022 alleging that Cho turned down the film after being “offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts.” “I think I was actually offered even less,” Cho clarified of the staggering wage gap between...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan’ Star Moses Ingram Speaks Out Over Racist ‘Star Wars’ Backlash: ‘I Question My Purpose’

Click here to read the full article. Just days after “Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuted on Disney+ May 27, star Moses Ingram has already received countless hateful social media messages. Ingram plays a Jedi hunter Inquisitor named Reva, who actively tracks down Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan. While Lucasfilm and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” director Deborah Chow anticipated fan hate toward a Black female character, Ingram addressed the onslaught of DMs and comments she has received thus far. “Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds,” Ingram said in an Instagram video after screenshotting messages that threatened her and called her racial slurs. “And I also see...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ Trailer: A Deeper Look at One of the World’s Great Songwriters

Click here to read the full article. In the canon of great songwriters, few names loom as large as Leonard Cohen. The Canadian singer-songwriter pursued a career as a poet before pivoting to music later in life, and that sensibility comes through in his haunting, spiritual lyrics. While songs like “Hallelujah” and “Bird on a Wire” have permeated pop culture, largely as a result of other people covering them, Cohen’s own discography of albums provides a treasure trove of smart, poetic gems for music fans willing to look closely enough. From folk-tinged classics like “Songs of Love and Hate” to his...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg, awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner. But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney Adds Content Warning to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ in Light of Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Disney surprised “Star Wars” fans this week by debuting its highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series ahead of schedule, but the first two episodes were also accompanied by another surprise. The “Details” section on Disney+ features a warning about how violent scenes in the episodes could be seen as triggering in light of this week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from ‘Star Wars’ movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic...
UVALDE, TX
IndieWire

Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of Unhinged, Unseen ‘Inside’ Footage — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Bo Burnham became the voice of the pandemic we didn’t know we needed when he dropped his surprise musical special “Inside” on Netflix a year ago. The one-man special, which originally premiered on the platform on May 30, explored Burnham’s deteriorating mental state during lockdown through self-deprecating song and dance that lampooned the internet and millennial culture and addressed the extremely contemporary issues like climate change and social justice. For a special Memorial Day weekend surprise, Burnham dropped 63 minutes of unseen “Inside” footage on YouTube. You can watch “The Inside Outtakes”...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Review: Ewan McGregor’s Steady Disney+ Series Can’t Help but Be Good

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 1 and Episode 2, “Part 1” and “Part II.”] If telepathy via The Force exists among “Star Wars” devotees, then around 1 a.m. ET on Friday, they likely shared the same simultaneous thought: “It’s a trap!” (Or, perhaps, they merely sent around the popular .gif.) At the end of the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premiere, the eponymous Jedi himself walks into an ambush — an ambush obvious to everyone watching long before the episode confirms as much. After a decade in hiding, Ben Kenobi (Ewan...
MOVIES
UPI News

BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app

May 30 (UPI) -- Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin and Samuel Anderson are set to star in Red Rose, an original, eight-part British horror series for the BBC and Netflix. Also starring Harry Redding, Natalie Blair, Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Ali Khan, Ellis Howard and Ashna Rabheru, the thriller explores the "intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives," according to a Monday press release.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Winona Ryder Exudes ’90s Grunge-Glamour in 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs in New Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Fashion designer’s are known for getting their friends involved when it’s time to churn out a new campaign. Marc Jacobs did just that, by reuniting with longtime muse and friend Winona Ryder to unveil its J Marc shoulder bag. Ryder’s appearance as the face of the J Marc shoulder bag comes shortly after her hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things” dropped volume 1 of its highly anticipated fourth season on May 27. The campaign serves as the official launch of the new accessory, which is available today and comes in a variety of colors including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy