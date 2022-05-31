ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monessen Superintendent facing charges for open lewdness, indecent exposure

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

The superintendent of Monessen City Schools faces a long list of charges.

Police say Dr. Leanne Spazak was found with a man in a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Nathan Goth Apartments earlier this month, and they were both in a state of undress.

Spazak is charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure and public drunkenness, along with disorderly conduct.

