Monessen Superintendent facing charges for open lewdness, indecent exposure

The superintendent of Monessen City Schools faces a long list of charges.

Police say Dr. Leanne Spazak was found with a man in a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Nathan Goth Apartments earlier this month, and they were both in a state of undress.

Spazak is charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure and public drunkenness, along with disorderly conduct.

