Blacksburg, VA

Nick Biddison Shines at Leadoff, Steps Up As Leader For #4 Virginia Tech Baseball

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Biddison has seen it all during his time at Virginia Tech from the early rebuild days of the John Szefc era to newfound heights that the Hokies hosting a regional for only the second time in school history while receiving a program best #4 national seed. Biddison has...

#4 Virginia Tech Relies On High-Powered Bats To Beat Wright State 15-9

#4 Virginia Tech kicked off their 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament with an offensive roller coaster against a familiar foe in Wright State but on a night where Tech's pitchers struggled, their bats did not on their way to victory. The #4 Hokies beat Wright State 15-9 to advance in the...
FAIRBORN, OH
Former Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute Enters the Transfer Portal

After last week's not guilty ruling, former Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute is now looking to resume his football career and has formally entered the transfer portal. The decision by Etute should come as a surprise to no one given al that has happened over the past year plus. Now gives him the chance to reset fully after all that happened since his arrival in Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Talented DB DaShawn Stone Sets Officials Including Virginia Tech

The battle for Asheville, NC standout three-star DB DaShawn Stone has proven to be a regional battle with Stone setting multiple official visits to nearby schools including one to Virginia Tech. Stone's official to Virginia Tech will be on the second weekend of June and come after Stone takes an...
ASHEVILLE, NC
2024 Four-Star QB Tyler Aronson Discusses Virginia Tech Offer

Virginia Tech's offer surge for 2024 classes and beyond has continued throughout the late spring with one being extended to Floridian 2024 four-star QB Tyler Aronson who transferred from North Palm Beach's The Benjamin School to Florida powerhouse St Thomas Aquinas after this past season. Aronson told us that he...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub

On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Live Music Sessions to Begin on Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center are launching free Milepost Music presentations on rotating Sunday afternoons at popular destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway. These intimate outdoor concerts will showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mabry...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia budget passed, SWVA to see several impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia lawmakers passed a budget on Wednesday that includes more funds for Southwest Virginia schools and the Bristol, Virginia landfill mitigation effort. The budget deal also eliminates the state’s 1.5% grocery tax. Localities still collect a 1% tax. Gov. Youngkin wanted the gas tax to also be eliminated, but lawmakers did […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Hey, brother! How these siblings from Roanoke, Virginia became the oh-so popular ‘Super Carlin Brothers’

You have to meet Jonathan and Ben Carlin, if you’re not familiar with them already. The brothers, from Roanoke, Virginia -- Jonathan is older, by the way -- have exploded in popularity in recent years, and they’re now living out their dream as content creators. They’re super fun to talk to, humble and engaging, and if you haven’t seen their videos, you’re in for a treat. (They start out with a signature, “Hey, brother!” greeting, hence, the headline).
ROANOKE, VA
Netherlands hiker dies after fall from McAfee Knob

Paul Classen, a 23-year-old long-distance hiker from the Netherlands fell 50 feet off a cliff just north of McAfee Knob’s on Sunday and now has died. Classen fell from the summit near Catawba, Virginia early Sunday morning. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department officials reported on Tuesday, that Classen passed away later on Sunday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The hiker was rescued during a dramatic operation involving fellow hikers, a physician first responders, and a wilderness medical care specialist. He was retrieved from the remote mountain by an ATV and a helicopter. His death was confirmed in a post by Robyn Urdaibay, a member of Classen’s “trail family on Facebook on the Appalachian Trail Hikers 2022 page. Urdaibay said the following.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Third regional tornado confirmed

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A third tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service to have touched down in its Blacksburg Region during severe weather Thursday and Friday. The EF1 was in Charlotte County May 27, and was on the ground for .06 miles, along the western end...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Alleghany; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Colonial Heights; City of Covington; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; City of Winchester; Clarke; Craig; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Fluvanna; Frederick; Gloucester; Goochland; Greene; Hanover; Henrico; Highland; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Loudoun; Louisa; Madison; Mathews; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Page; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA FREDERICK GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENE HANOVER HENRICO HIGHLAND JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COLONIAL HEIGHTS COVINGTON FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK RICHMOND STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG WINCHESTER
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Hiker dies after falling 50 feet off Virginia mountain

CATAWBA, Va. (WFXR) – A 23-year-old hiker from the Netherlands has died after he fell from the summit of a mountain in Virginia over the weekend, Roanoke County officials said. On Sunday, Paul Classen fell 50 feet from the McAfee Knob summit, officials said. He later died at the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Local police departments share quota policies amid new law banning them

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Nearing the end of each month, many people in the commonwealth feel they see a larger police presence in the state. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed a bill into law banning police departments in Virginia from enforcing monthly quotas. “We wanna make sure everyone’s operating...
STAUNTON, VA

