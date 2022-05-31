Nick Biddison Shines at Leadoff, Steps Up As Leader For #4 Virginia Tech Baseball

Paul Classen, a 23-year-old long-distance hiker from the Netherlands fell 50 feet off a cliff just north of McAfee Knob’s on Sunday and now has died. Classen fell from the summit near Catawba, Virginia early Sunday morning. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department officials reported on Tuesday, that Classen passed away later on Sunday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The hiker was rescued during a dramatic operation involving fellow hikers, a physician first responders, and a wilderness medical care specialist. He was retrieved from the remote mountain by an ATV and a helicopter. His death was confirmed in a post by Robyn Urdaibay, a member of Classen’s “trail family on Facebook on the Appalachian Trail Hikers 2022 page. Urdaibay said the following.
Comments / 0