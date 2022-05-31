ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Auditor corruption trial halted amid questions about venue

By RANDALL CHASE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The opening trial day in the criminal corruption case against Delaware’s state auditor came to an abrupt halt Tuesday when the judge decided to give attorneys more time to consider issues raised by defense arguments that the indictment against Auditor Kathy McGuiness is defective.

Judge William Carpenter Jr. ordered a halt to the proceedings after expressing concern about arguments made by defense attorney Steve Wood, and the prosecution’s response to those arguments.

Wood argued in a Wilmington courtroom that the indictment should be dismissed because it fails to allege where McGuiness’ alleged crimes occurred. Wood said venue regarding where an alleged offense occurred is among the essential elements required by Delaware law in an indictment.

McGuiness lives in Sussex County and her office is in the state capital of Dover in Kent County, but prosecutors brought the case in New Castle County.

“Nothing happened here,” said Wood, who rejected prosecution arguments that jurisdiction in New Castle County — or any county for that matter — is appropriate because McGuiness is a statewide elected official.

“I cannot find a single Delaware case that supports that,” said Wood, a veteran attorney and the state’s former chief prosecutor.

Deputy Attorney General Maria Knoll argued the indictment is sufficient for trial because McGuiness serves all three counties, and because her alleged crimes affected all three counties.

Judge Carpenter appeared skeptical of that argument, noting that “for centuries,” the county where an alleged offense occurred is the venue where the case is prosecuted. Carpenter, who has been a Superior Court judge for almost 30 years, indicated that he was unaware of any other case in which the attorney general’s office argued that venue lies in all three counties.

“That causes the court some concern, to be candid,” the judge said, suggesting that, under the prosecution’s reasoning, McGuiness could be tried in New Castle County for a hypothetical murder that occurred in Sussex County because of her status as a statewide official.

“I am very reluctant to change venue from a conduct review versus a status review,” said Carpenter, adding that basing venue on McGuiness’s status as a statewide official would be “a pretty radical change” in centuries of Delaware law.

While refusing to dismiss the indictment, Carpenter said prosecutors have a choice to make. They can either proceed in New Castle County and risk having him grant a defense motion for acquittal after they rest their case if they were unable to establish proper venue through evidence and testimony. The alternative, he said, is to drop the case and re-indict McGuiness in Kent County.

Attorneys huddled behind closed doors for about half an hour before Carpenter announced he would grant them more time to consider their options.

“It is clear that some significant decisions need to be made, and it would be unfair for either side for those decisions to be made in a rush,” said Carpenter, who will reconvene court Wednesday morning.

McGuiness, a Democrat who was elected in 2018 and is responsible for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse, was indicted in October on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with procurement laws. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The charges include allegations that McGuiness hired her daughter as a temporary employee in May 2020, even though other temporary employees had left because of the lack of available work amid the coronavirus pandemic. McGuiness is also accused of orchestrating a no-bid “communications services” contract for a company she had used as a campaign consultant when running for lieutenant governor in 2016, then deliberately keeping the contract payments under $5,000 to avoid having to get approval from the Division of Accounting.

Authorities also allege that when employees in her office became aware of McGuiness’ misconduct, she responded by trying to intimidate the whistleblowers, including monitoring their email accounts.

Comments / 1

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Carney makes 2 judicial nominations, 1 of which is sure to disappoint some

Governor John Carney on Friday announced two judicial nominations, one of which is likely to draw the ire of parties who've been calling for a diversification of the Chancery Court. Carney nominated Kelly Hicks Sheridan, a current Assistant Unit Head for the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit within the Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Del. auditor’s charges dismissed due to technicality, new indictment sought

DOVER, Del. – Prosecutors have dismissed criminal corruption charges against Delaware’s State Auditor due to a legal technicality but say they plan to seek a new grand jury indictment next week. On Tuesday, the defense attorney for Kathy McGuiness reportedly argued in a Wilmington courtroom that the case...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
firststateupdate.com

Julianne Murray Reacts To Prosecutors Handling Of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Case

Julianne Murray, candidate for Delaware Attorney’s Office, has issued a statement regarding the handling of the case against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. “When the Attorney General herself holds a press conference to announce charges against a sitting statewide elected official, one would think that all the T’s would be crossed and that all the I’s would be dotted. Apparently not. It does not speak well for the Department of Justice, or the Attorney General herself, that these basic errors have occurred.” said Murray.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

9 charged in Dover gun trafficking bust

Nine people are facing a combined 77 charges in connection to an alleged straw purchasing scheme that netted at least 12 firearms. Dover Police, the State Attorney General's Office, the ATF, and other agencies unsealed an indictment from a Kent County grand jury after the three alleged leaders of the ring were all arrested.
DOVER, DE
The Associated Press

Indiana court strikes down emergency law fought by governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Friday threw out a law that gave state legislators increased power to intervene during public health emergencies, agreeing with arguments from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb that the move violated the state constitution. The court’s unanimous decision settles a legal fight that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
WDEL 1150AM

'You need to be proud' | New Castle County government, activists celebrate equality, call for its protection

"We have to remain vigilant, because the rights we have today can easily be taken away. It means a lot to me to be here today, because we need to stay in the fight--because the fight's not over," said former state Sen. Karen Peterson Thursday. "For us to be the first married--and for me, as a senator, to be able to be one of the sponsors of the bill to make it happen--it was a real joy at the time, and I never imagined that these would rights would come under threat, as they are now."
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Dem. bills would ban semi-automatics, under 21 possession

With less than a month left in the legislative session, Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced sweeping legislation to ban semi-automatic firearms and restrict the purchase and possession of all firearms to Delawareans ages 21 and older.  “We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen across the country from happening here in Delaware,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby’s Defense Seeks Motion To Dismiss Perjury Charges, Arguing Definition Of “Adverse Financial Consequences”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawyers for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby are seeking permission to file a motion to dismiss two counts of perjury in the federal criminal case against her, according to documents filed Wednesday. The government accuses Mosby of perjury, arguing she knowingly lied to take a hardship withdrawal from her retirement account due to the pandemic when she was employed the entire time.  Prosecutors also claim she provided false information on mortgage applications for two Florida vacation homes in order to get lower interest rates. Mosby’s defense is asking for the U.S. District Court to grant leave so they can...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Conflict Of Interest#Auditor#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State#Ap
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware's teachers rally after recent run of school shootings

Last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is continuing to resonate heavily in the teaching community, including here in Delaware. The Delaware State Education Association held a "Virtual Vigil for School Safety" Thursday night, giving legislators a chance to tell teachers what they plan to do to avoid a similar situation happening in Delaware, and also information for teachers struggling to process the latest attack in a school.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Local News

Settlement narrows Kennett Township’s loss from embezzlement

KENNETT TOWNSHIP — Lisa Moore, former Kennett Township manager, still owes Kennett Township more than $1 million from the more than $3.2 million she embezzled from taxpayers, and officials this week said they are continuing to narrow the loss. On Wednesday night, Richard Leff, supervisors’ chairman, said an agreement...
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
Ocean City Today

Two Berlin students charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Two Berlin Intermediate School students were arrested this week and charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder. According to a press release that followed a press conference on Friday, Worcester County Public School officials contacted the Sheriff's office about a potential threat that several students alerted administrators to. After investigating...
BERLIN, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy