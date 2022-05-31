Maine AG rules police justified in fatally shooting man

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The Maine Attorney General’s Office has ruled that the fatal shooting of a man in Waterville by police last year was justified.

Waterville police responded in February 2021 to reports of Eric Porter, 32, armed with a knife and threatening people outside a hotel. The attorney general’s office said Friday in a report about the shooting that police ordered Porter to drop the knife and surrender when he charged at an officer with the weapon.

Another officer shot and killed Porter, the attorney general’s report said. The report said officers tried using PepperBall launchers at Porter to no effect, and an electroshock weapon also didn’t subdue Porter because of his thick winter coat.

Attorney General Aaron Frey wrote in the report that the officer who shot and killed Porter believed his colleague “would have been seriously injured or killed had he not shot Mr. Porter.”