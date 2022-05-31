ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Maine AG rules police justified in fatally shooting man

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The Maine Attorney General’s Office has ruled that the fatal shooting of a man in Waterville by police last year was justified.

Waterville police responded in February 2021 to reports of Eric Porter, 32, armed with a knife and threatening people outside a hotel. The attorney general’s office said Friday in a report about the shooting that police ordered Porter to drop the knife and surrender when he charged at an officer with the weapon.

Another officer shot and killed Porter, the attorney general’s report said. The report said officers tried using PepperBall launchers at Porter to no effect, and an electroshock weapon also didn’t subdue Porter because of his thick winter coat.

Attorney General Aaron Frey wrote in the report that the officer who shot and killed Porter believed his colleague “would have been seriously injured or killed had he not shot Mr. Porter.”

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Maine State Police K9 team honored

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Maine State Trooper from Penobscot County and his K9 are being honored. Trooper Taylor Dube and Odin have been named the 2021 K9 Team of the Year. The two were recognized at the semi-annual K9 Unit meeting. The pair began their K-9 career in 2017.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Six arrested in drug bust

ENFIELD- Six people have been arrested after drug agents seized what they say was a significant amount of fentanyl in Penobscot County. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Peter Arno said agents executed a search warrant at the home of 61-year-old Tammy Lee on Main Road in Enfield early Thursday morning.
ENFIELD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Waterville, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Waterville, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Police Say a Dog Walker Found a Body in the Kenduskeag

Bangor Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kenduskeag Stream. Officials said a woman walking her dog over the weekend noticed the body near the shoreline and notified authorities. Bangor Police identified the man as 35-year-old Lance Bradford of Levant. Bradford was released from jail in April after being sentenced to time served for a burglary.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man fatally shot in Vassalboro has been identified

VASSALBORO, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published May 31, 2022. Maine State Police said a 37-year-old from Vassalboro was killed in a shooting at an apartment building Monday. Jeremy Gilley of Vassalboro died after being shot, according to a news release issued Wednesday...
VASSALBORO, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Porter
Person
Mr. Porter
Boston Globe

Maine police ask drivers to look for moose after I-95 crash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are reminding drivers to be cautious about moose on roads and highways after a person was injured in a collision with one of the giant animals. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday in the southern Maine town of...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Augusta man killed in Route 3 crash

AUGUSTA (WGME) – The Augusta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Route 3. State police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the two-car collision around 10 a.m. Friday. Two people in another car were injured but are expected to be OK. If you have any...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Maine Ag#Ap#Pepperball
wabi.tv

Police identify body of man found in Kenduskeag Stream Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the body of a man found in the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Sunday. They say it was 35-year-old Lance Bradford who they say died from a suspected drug overdose. Bradford was arrested in May of last year when police say he broke...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others are injured after a crash in Augusta this morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. on Route 3. Augusta Police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the pick-up he was driving crashed with an SUV. The two...
AUGUSTA, ME
Ellsworth American

Eight charged in underage drinking bust

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies charged six young people and arrested two in connection with underage drinking after investigating a complaint about an assault at a Tremont residence the evening of Saturday, May 28. Lt. Corey Bagley and deputies Dakota Dupuis and Zach Allen went to the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMTW

Maine man thrown from dirt bike in crash with pickup truck, deputies say

NAPLES, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after being tossed from his dirt bike during a crash with a truck in Naples. Officials were called to Songo School Road and Maplewood drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, which was later identified as a dirt bike.
NAPLES, ME
wabi.tv

Judge orders state police to provide more docs to newspapers

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A judge says Maine State Police must turn over additional records of misconduct by troopers to the state’s two biggest newspapers. State Police must also search out and turn over missing disciplinary records it failed to provide to the Portland Press Herald and Bangor Daily News.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

23-year-old charged with arson following Brunswick fire

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of starting a fire Wednesday at a residence in Brunswick. The Brunswick police and fire departments responded to a call about a fire at a residence on Hennessey Avenue around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the police department. Firefighters worked aggressively to extinguish the blaze, which spread to multiple floors.
BRUNSWICK, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy