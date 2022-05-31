ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire breaks out in grandstand of Boston horse track

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters battling a huge fire in the grandstand of a Boston horse racing track were hampered by a limited water supply and had to use thousands of feet of hose, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries in the fire at Suffolk Downs that was reported at about 10 p.m. Monday. The fire was knocked down by about 2 a.m. Tuesday, but crews remained on site to put out hotspots, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

Suffolk Downs, which first opened in 1935, has not had live racing since July 2019, but the grandstand remained open for simulcasting.

The fire was first seen in the old press box on the roof, according to a statement from HYM Investment Group, which is redeveloping the site, but the cause remains under investigation.

Boston firefighters were aided by several other area departments.

The 161-acre (65-hectare) site partially in Revere is being redeveloped into a mix of housing, retail, hotel, office and lab space.

“The fire did not impact the area of Suffolk Downs currently under construction and redevelopment of the site remains ongoing,” HYM said.

