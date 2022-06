WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What would you do if someone started living in your backyard and there didn’t seem to be a way to make them leave?. That’s the situation one woman is facing after a squatter set up an RV on her property in Wichita Falls. Crystal Dickerson’s circumstances are especially hard, because while her property is in Wichita Falls, she lives in New Jersey. She said she has called the police, county and city, but hasn’t had any luck.

