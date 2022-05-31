Crews searching for body of man who drowned on Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Search crews are working to recover the body of a Cullman man who drowned in Smith Lake on Memorial Day, law enforcement officials said.

Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release. The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats.

The agency asked boaters to avoid the area while search and rescue crews use sonar equipment to search for the man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue in the search and recovery effort.