Franklin, NH

Monument unveiled to Medal of Honor recipient in Franklin

 2 days ago

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire city has a new monument to a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War.

The monument unveiled on Memorial Day in Franklin pays tribute to Lance Cpl. Jedh Colby Barker, who died in 1967 at age 22.

Barker was a machine gunner for Company F, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, on Sept. 21, 1967, while on Operation Kingfisher in Con Thien, Vietnam, The Laconia Sun reported. His squad was hit by enemy fire. He was shot in the hand, leaving him unable to operate his machine gun.

Suddenly, a grenade landed nearby. Barker jumped on the grenade, shielding his comrades from the blast, the Sun reported. He was able to provide an injured Marine with first aid before succumbing to his wounds.

Susan Barker Rilliet, one of Barker’s sisters, said Barker was protective of her and her twin sister and that he gave her comfort and strength: she could not watch a horror movie without his company.

“I don’t like war, but I’m proud of him. What he did there was an illustration of who he was: a protector who stood up for what was right,” Rilliet said.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

