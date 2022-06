LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sullivan University is partnering with a growing charity for people experiencing homelessness to help bring its reach to Kentucky. Sullivan has just begun the new partnership with nonprofit Backpacks for Humans. It’s a group based in Toledo, Ohio that’s working to expand to major cities all across the United States. The Backpacks for Humans mission is to collect food, drinks, toiletries, clothes and survival gear for people experiencing homelessness, then give it out to them in backpacks.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO