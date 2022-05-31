ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

New Nebraska License Plate Design Unveiled

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe design of the new Nebraska plate features one of the floor mosaics on the foyer between the vestibule and rotunda in the Nebraska State Capitol building, which were...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 7

Rodney Smith
1d ago

I'm from Colorado but I love Nebraska. That is not what I feel represents Nebraska and what Nebraska is all about and stands for. Looks like a dope head from Colorado designed it lol

Reply
7
Patricia Huffman
2d ago

They are terrible. Nothing to support the state. No color. Boring.

Reply
7
Related
1011now.com

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. medical marijuana group qualifies over 15 counties, doubles signature count

In just two weeks, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) has brought in over 40,000 signatures, and qualified more than 15 counties. The campaign has recruited over 150 paid volunteer circulators who are traveling the state to help collect, and a team of over 600 volunteers have also ramped up their efforts. In addition to the overall signature requirement of 87,000 valid signatures on each of the two petitions, ballot initiatives must also qualify at least 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties. Currently the campaign has a combined total of 80,000 signatures across their two petitions.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha casino eyes summer groundbreaking

OMAHA -- If all goes as planned, gamblers could hit the jackpot as soon as next spring in Omaha. WarHorse Gaming — a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — intends to break ground this summer on what it calls a “dynamic casino, racing and entertainment complex” at the current site of Horsemen’s Park near 63rd and Q Streets.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
klin.com

Ricketts: 18 Year Olds In Nebraska Should Be Able To Buy AR-15’s

Following the deadly school shooting in Texas, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was asked whether an 18 year old should be allowed to buy an AR-15 rifle. “I would say that in the state of Nebraska, the answer is ‘absolutely yes,’” replied Gov. Pete Ricketts when asked at a press conference. Banning those under 21 from buying military-style rifles emerged as a major issue after a teenager in Texas, just after his 18th birthday, purchased two AR-15s.
WOWT

BREAKING: Power outrage in Omaha impacted about 2,400 customers

Voting is now underway to see who will temporarily replace Jeff Fortenberry's seat. The investigation is underway as to what started the massive fire. 6 News reported several people did evacuate their homes Monday night. 6 On Your Side: Watching for hazardous material in water. Updated: 5 hours ago. Neighbors...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News WOWT programming notes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is calling viewers’ attention to some temporary time changes for a few of its broadcasts in coming days. Our Midday newscast will be pre-empted on Thursday and Friday by the French Open, but we will bring you any news updates during program breaks, and you will be able to follow our Stuff the Bus progress on Thursday by following the 6 News Facebook page.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska State Capitol#License Plates#Politics State#Nebraska State Government
AM 1390 KRFO

Enormous American Flag Hot Air Balloon Flies Over Midwest [PHOTOS]

Is there anything more beautiful than that photo as we head into Memorial Day Weekend?. The American flag above is a fully-inflated, amazing hot air balloon. It's known as "America One" and took off at about 6:30 a.m. this morning in Omaha, Nebraska where it will also appear tonight at a Balloon Glow in the city. Now, for more on that balloon.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Mini cattle prove to be more than just a hobby for Nebraska family

CAMBRIDGE, NEB. — Some of us picked up boredom during quarantine but one Central Nebraska family---they picked up cattle. The Wittes and Schultes are proving cattle offer much more than helping out on the farm. “Roger asked if we wanted to get some mini cows and the highlands, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Connecticut

A Cheshire restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Blackie's Hot Dog Stand as the top choice for Connecticut. "Named the best hot dog in the state—and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Backyard Farmer to tape episode in Norfolk

A Nebraska Public Television staple is bringing its lights, cameras and microphones to Norfolk. Backyard Farmer is a weekly television show on Nebraska Public Media – formerly NET – about plants, trees and garden. Northeast Community College’s Ag Program Director, Jill Heemstra, says everything that grows, “Backyard Farmer” covers it.
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Crews contain wildfire at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews have contained the wildfire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, according to the staff at Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. As of May 23, the fire had burned 4,192 acres, which caused a portion of the forest to close. With the fire contained,...
HALSEY, NE
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. While in Pittsburgh today, Governor Wolf said Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The state has about two-billion dollars in ARPA funds that must be spent by the end of 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy