RACINE, WISCONSIN (WTMJ) — Two people were shot and injured Thursday while attending a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin, police say. Authorities say shots were fired at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine this afternoon. About an hour after the shooting, a family member who attended the funeral told Milwaukie NBC News affiliate WTMJ five people had been hit. Racine police told the station it's possible that not everyone has reported their injuries or plans to report minor injuries.

1 DAY AGO