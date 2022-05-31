New Sustainable Packaging Company, Alder Packaging, Emerges to Eliminate Waste in the Beauty Industry

Sustainable beauty packaging including refillable, recyclable, and reduced plastic options. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today marks the launch of Alder Packaging, a sustainable beauty packaging company based out of Los Angeles. Alder is the creation of Jerome Fraillon, Sarah Sommer and Mark Valle, all industry veterans who recognize the need for high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions.

Sustainable beauty packaging including refillable, recyclable, and reduced plastic options. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the health and beauty packaging industry is catching up to meet consumer demand for more eco-conscious products, Alder Packaging is the first supplier to lead with sustainability-minded containers, including refillable, recyclable, and plastic-free options.

The Alder team partners with beauty brands of all sizes, providing product concept, creative design, technical development, and manufacturing. They prioritize alignment on design and testing parameters at the start of each project to eliminate extra sampling needs and waste.

Fraillon, Alder’s president and CEO, worked for 20 years in various engineering leadership positions with some of the largest cosmetic companies in the world. “Sustainability is the new corporate responsibility, and it is our founding focus. It’s imperative that beauty brands offer sustainable packaging for the modern, mindful consumer,” he said.

Alder Director of Operations Valle brings 21 years of packaging development experience. He said, “We understand quality packaging and timing is key to successful product launches. We work with our brand partners to expedite the development process however we can.”

Sommer, Alder Director of Packaging & Creative Development specialized for seven years in trend-focused packaging development for indie and mass market brands. She said, “There is so much opportunity for brands to innovate in sustainable ways that are cost-efficient and better for the end consumer.”

About Alder Packaging

Alder Packaging was founded by industry veterans Jerome Fraillon, Sarah Sommer, and Mark Valle in 2022 out of Los Angeles. Alder Packaging meets the need for quality, cost-effective packaging for health and beauty products that puts sustainability first. Alder product offerings span all health and beauty product formats and are available for brands of any size. Alders team acts as trend experts and packaging guides for their clients, providing the highest-quality designs and manufacturing practices.

