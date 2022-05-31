ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New Sustainable Packaging Company, Alder Packaging, Emerges to Eliminate Waste in the Beauty Industry

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qS56t_0fvtc0B500
Sustainable beauty packaging including refillable, recyclable, and reduced plastic options. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today marks the launch of Alder Packaging, a sustainable beauty packaging company based out of Los Angeles. Alder is the creation of Jerome Fraillon, Sarah Sommer and Mark Valle, all industry veterans who recognize the need for high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005109/en/

Sustainable beauty packaging including refillable, recyclable, and reduced plastic options. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the health and beauty packaging industry is catching up to meet consumer demand for more eco-conscious products, Alder Packaging is the first supplier to lead with sustainability-minded containers, including refillable, recyclable, and plastic-free options.

The Alder team partners with beauty brands of all sizes, providing product concept, creative design, technical development, and manufacturing. They prioritize alignment on design and testing parameters at the start of each project to eliminate extra sampling needs and waste.

Fraillon, Alder’s president and CEO, worked for 20 years in various engineering leadership positions with some of the largest cosmetic companies in the world. “Sustainability is the new corporate responsibility, and it is our founding focus. It’s imperative that beauty brands offer sustainable packaging for the modern, mindful consumer,” he said.

Alder Director of Operations Valle brings 21 years of packaging development experience. He said, “We understand quality packaging and timing is key to successful product launches. We work with our brand partners to expedite the development process however we can.”

Sommer, Alder Director of Packaging & Creative Development specialized for seven years in trend-focused packaging development for indie and mass market brands. She said, “There is so much opportunity for brands to innovate in sustainable ways that are cost-efficient and better for the end consumer.”

Learn more about Alder Packaging and their team by visiting www.alderpackaging.com

About Alder Packaging

Alder Packaging was founded by industry veterans Jerome Fraillon, Sarah Sommer, and Mark Valle in 2022 out of Los Angeles. Alder Packaging meets the need for quality, cost-effective packaging for health and beauty products that puts sustainability first. Alder product offerings span all health and beauty product formats and are available for brands of any size. Alders team acts as trend experts and packaging guides for their clients, providing the highest-quality designs and manufacturing practices.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005109/en/

CONTACT: Alexis Quintal

connect@alexisrose.co

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT COSMETICS RETAIL PACKAGING

SOURCE: Alder Packaging

PUB: 05/31/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 05/31/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Shein’s Sustainability Head Sets Company Record Straight, What’s ‘Not True’

Click here to read the full article. Few companies have commanded as much curiosity and criticism in the fast-fashion world as Shein. “I really want to address some of the misunderstandings. We have received a considerable amount of criticism on our business model because people don’t really understand it,” said Adam Whinston, Shein’s global head of ESG.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Whinston — who joined Shein in December 2021 — was one of many speakers at Sourcing Journal’s sustainability summit held Wednesday....
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Sustainable products designed to help you fulfill your green living goals

Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From a fish leather derived from salmon skins to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
BICYCLES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
WWD

From Sorona to Supima, the Fiber Moves You Missed

Click here to read the full article. In the past few weeks, textiles have been changing hands and getting tech updates. Sorona — a partially bio-based polymer from DuPont Biomaterials seen in apparel activewear and the like — is officially part of Delaware-based Covation Biomaterials, a new biotech company unveiled this week. The news coincided with the Sourcing Journal sustainability summit held Wednesday and trailed the formal acquisition of DuPont Biomaterials by the Huafon Group.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Of course, decades...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

ArcBest acknowledges ‘great responsibility’ in ESG efforts

Integrated logistics provider ArcBest disclosed its scope 1 (direct) and scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emissions for the first time in its third environmental, social and corporate governance report released Wednesday. Several supply chain companies have set ambitious short- and long-term emission-reduction targets while others have yet to start measuring...
FORT SMITH, AR
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Dives Deeper Into Drone Delivery

Click here to read the full article. Growth of the DroneUp delivery hubs is another notch in the company’s efforts to expand its business-to-business offerings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMalls Prove Another Hub in Amazon's Expanding Logistics NetworkFamous Footwear Owner Has $100 Million of Inventory Stuck in TransitRetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Beauty Brands#Beauty Products#Manufacturing#Alder Packaging#Fraillon Alder#Operations Valle
Phys.org

Study shows a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 can be achieved

The United States has set an ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 50% by 2030. Are we on track to succeed?. A new study by a team of scientists and policy analysts from across the nation suggests that there are multiple pathways to achieve this goal—but big commitments will need to be made, immediately.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

13 ways global expansion improves business opportunities

It’s been a tough economic time across most industries these past years during COVID, but if you have the wherewithal to take your company global, then you’ll be doing yourself a big favor. Given the opportunities that exist to reach untapped clientele, talent, and future business partners, the move will spark innovative mindsets as you create a winning business environment through your organization’s platform that works well for all parties involved.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

New report advocates big increases in sustainable wood production

Increasing sustainable use of the world's forests would support economic recovery while providing environmentally friendly wood construction materials, according to a United Nations report co-authored by an Oregon State University researcher. "It is clearer than ever before that the increased utilization of wood products is critical to reducing global greenhouse...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

‘This industry is an environmental disaster’: Experts warn EU plastics industry to evolve - or die

Declining market share and increased regulation are threatening the future of Europe’s plastics and chemicals industry — and the answer may be a rapid shift toward more sustainable practices, warns a new report shared exclusively with The Independent.As China has rapidly scaled up production, and production in the EU has largely stagnated, the continent’s global market share has declined, says the report, published by the non-profit Planet Tracker.At the same time, governments and the public are pushing to reduce plastic waste, John Willis from Planet Tracker tells The Independent.At stake are billions of euros of investment money that could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
WebMD

Looking Back to Look Forward: Milestones in Food Technology

June 2, 2022 – Right this minute, scientists are developing new tools that will improve the availability, safety, nutrition, and environmental impact of the food we’ll be eating 50 years from now. They’re mining a vein that reaches back to prehistoric times, when the first hunter-gatherers began farming. The discoveries have come fast and heavy since the Industrial Revolution:
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

Making the Most Out of AI for Fresh Food Planning

Now in its third year, the pandemic has created sharp shifts in shopper demand. At its start, even historically technology-resistant consumer sectors shifted online. Then, just as supply chains were beginning to adapt to regular households purchasing commercial-sized loads of consumer goods, new problems are arising in the economy and supply chain.
24/7 Wall St.

Sustainability Stars: Value Reporting’s Janine Guillot

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Marsha Vande Berg is director of MJGlobal Insights, a resource for corporate and fund decision-makers when shaping their dynamic sustainability stakeholder narratives. The former CEO of the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute, Marsha has worked with pension executives worldwide. A Stanford University Distinguished Careers Fellow and author of MJGI […]
ENVIRONMENT
InsideHook

It’s High Time We Acknowledged That Plastic Recycling Is a Myth

Nearly 40% of Americans consume fast food on a given day. That level of consumption has an obvious impact on public health. But it’s an equally alarming statistic for climate experts. A single meal from McDonald’s, Taco Bell or Subway can contain up to five different kinds of plastic, which simply can’t be recycled together.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

UK regulator warns takeover of Jus-Rol could push up pastry prices

The takeover of the Jus-Rol brand by a French-owned rival pastry maker could harm competition, resulting in higher prices and lower-quality products for customers, a UK watchdog has warned. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was particularly concerned about potential price rises for Jus-Rol items – which include dough...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Global plastic use and waste on track to triple by 2060

A world severely blighted by plastic pollution is on track to see the use of plastics nearly triple in less than four decades, according to findings released Friday. Annual production of fossil-fuel-based plastics are set to top 1.2 billion tonnes by 2060 and waste to exceed one billion tonnes, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Voltage Enterprises Makes Clean Gas Breakthrough

Voltage Enterprises has made a major breakthrough in its search to innovate a ground-breaking clean gas energy source. Voltage Enterprises, a disruptive tech company based in Abu Dhabi, has made a major breakthrough in its search to innovate a ground-breaking clean gas energy source that will provide an alternative supply to natural gas. Named Kinetic 7, the breakthrough clean gas energy source also boasts zero CO2 emissions and is estimated will be cheaper than current domestic household and business energy supplies by as much as 80 percent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

926K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy