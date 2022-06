In order to earn profits in crypto, one needs to have a powerful trading strategy; something the average crypto holder does not have. Otherwise, there is a high change of ending up in loss. At one extreme, you have day traders who think that a bull flag on the 15-minute chart means we are headed to the moon. At the other extreme, you have hardcore holders who have no idea what a bull flag even is. As a result, most traders get wrecked because they are trading too much, and holders lose because they have no idea when to sell.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO