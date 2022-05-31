ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Business Services Unveils Service Manage-Watch to Supervise Performance of Enterprise IT Services

Service Manage-Watch adds genuine predictive AI power to Orange’s performance monitoring portfolio (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

Orange Business Services is forging ahead in IT performance monitoring with the launch of Service Manage-Watch, a global supervision solution for network services and applications for both Orange-provided and third-party services. It is designed to ensure that connectivity and security at the edge, applications, equipment, and user experience are all performing at optimal levels to meet customers’ business needs.

Enterprise information systems rely on a multitude of interconnected services from various suppliers. Measuring the performance of these IT services is critical to keeping day-to-day operations running smoothly. Monitoring and measuring, however, are increasingly complex as IT estates expand, potentially resulting in lack of global visibility to identify root causes of issues or recurring glitches, inability to anticipate incidents, and poor alert management. Traditional monitoring tools take a siloed approach based on one tool per service, proving inadequate for today’s distributed infrastructure.

Service Manage-Watch differentiates itself from other offers on the market by delivering end-to-end real-time visibility via a single dashboard. In addition, the service is bolstered by a team of dedicated experts at Orange Business Services to fine-tune the correlation rules and work closely with service desk agents for advanced troubleshooting adapted to the specific customer requirements. This continuously improves global IT performance supervision. Metrics from monitoring tools are harvested into the Orange Data Lake and correlated for analysis using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate proactive and predictive alerts.

Service Manage-Watch covers the entire enterprise’s IT ecosystem. Working independently of existing suppliers and service desks, it interfaces with monitoring tools that are already deployed and IT service management (ITSM) software that manages the provision and lifecycle of IT services. It covers the full Orange portfolio and can additionally integrate any customer-owned monitoring tool. Moreover, Orange Business Services consulting teams can further support customers in their AIOps journeys.

“Service Manage-Watch adds genuine predictive AI power to Orange’s performance monitoring portfolio. Orange’s proven consultative capabilities will help businesses ensure that they are getting the best out of Service Manage-Watch’s capabilities. This launch strengthens Orange’s position as an independent cloud access aggregator and gives it differentiation versus hyperscalers,” said Gary Barton, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Technology and Services, GlobalData.

“As both a telco-native company and an integrator, we provide the interface and manage the services, so we understand just how important performance can be to take a business from merely functioning to being outstanding when it comes to supporting business initiatives. Service Manage-Watch is a game-changer for enterprises focused on optimal performance, guaranteeing the availability of applications and networks, while enhancing decision making to increase productivity and user satisfaction. It is a key asset for our Multisourcing Service Integration (MSI) approach,” explained Daniel Bigagli, vice president, Enterprise Services at Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 278 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2022. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new “Engage 2025” strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

