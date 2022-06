FLINT, Mich. - Flint's Northside is building an urban garden to combat rising inflation costs and to encourage community engagement. "Have you ever been to the grocery store and realized that favorite thing that you went for is still not on the selves? You have to wait for it right? So, here we are, why wait when you can grow it yourself," Dachelle McDonald said.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO