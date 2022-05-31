ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antibiotic resistant Escherichia coli from diarrheic piglets from pig farms in Thailand that harbor colistin-resistant mcr genes

By Luong Thi Yen Nguyet
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli is one of the most serious problems in pig production. This study aimed to determine the antibiotic susceptibility and genotypes profiles of diarrhoeagenic E. coli that causes diarrhea in piglets. Thirty-seven pathogenic E. coli strains were used in this study. These were isolated from rectal swabs of diarrheic...

www.nature.com

#Mcr#Antibiotics#Pig#Ceftiofur#Ceftazidime#Pcr
