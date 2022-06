TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that nearly $50 million in federal, state, and private investments is going to two rail projects – the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project and the KYLE Railroad Gateway Project – in northcentral and southwest Kansas. $20 million of that amount comes through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program, a federal grant program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Governor Kelly directly advocated for both grant applications to the Federal Railroad Administration.

