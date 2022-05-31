Father’s Day Baskets

How many businesses can say that they've been around for 84 years? Not many. The community is losing a great "mom-and-pop" shop. If you've been in business for over eight decades, you have to be doing something right. As is the case with most stores that stand the test of...
Palmyra, Riverton and Cinnaminson will team for an early Juneteenth celebration on June 9 at Chief Payton I. Flournoy Senior Memorial Park. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where troops arrived on June 19, 1865 and told slaves there they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Congress declared Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - The award for happiest dog goes to… Dash!. After nearly two years, a 6-year-old American pit bull terrier, has finally found his forever home. Dash will now have to give up his title as the longest resident at the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westhampton.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City residents are stepping into an unpleasant problem -- geese droppings all over public spaces and sidewalks."The geese have invaded like I've never seen before," Jersey City resident David Krell said.Thirty years living in Jersey City, and Krell says the geese have gotten out of hand."They're defecating all over the place," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.Krell snapped photos over the weekend of the mess left behind in Newport from Elephant Park to the sidewalks near the water. There, CBS2 saw plenty of geese congregating and even someone feeding them."I see people walking their dogs, walking...
A municipal employee died at the Middletown Sewerage Authority Treatment Facility Tuesday afternoon in a "workplace-related incident." John Molnar was identified as the deceased worker by the township attorney, who said Molnar was "one of the authority's most valued employees." “We were all saddened to hear about John’s passing in...
A handful of New Jersey school districts sent kids home early this week due to excessive heat, renewing the debate about whether kids should be in school during high heat days. Kearny and Jersey City announced early dismissal on Tuesday as temperatures went well into the 90's with high humidity....
TRENTON CREATES: Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Art Workshops is a free after-school program focused on Social, Emotional & Creative Learning for children ages 6-11. Megan Kelly, the director at Lifetime practices, currently works as a psychotherapist assisting with children using art as a way of expression. Currently, she is leading the SEL program.
This June, counties across the state of New Jersey are coming together to celebrate Pride Month. LGBTQ+ rights have come a long way in recent years, but there is still a lot of work to be done. That's why it's so important that businesses show their support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help an Upper Township family whose young daughter is in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after nearly drowning. The GoFundMe write-up says that Erynn Onley, a 6th grader at Upper Township Middle School, nearly drowned and is currently in the ICU...
BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County.
The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away.
One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people.
They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out, and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work.
“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
If you live in Trenton and you need a little help with groceries, listen up!. This weekend, Thomas Edison State University's Division of Community and Government affairs will be distributing free food to Trenton residents on Saturday, June 4 from 11AM`-1PM, according to Trenton Daily. Trenton residents will come to...
PHILADELPHIA - Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have grown frustrated with the ground-shaking vibrations from ‘boom parties’ that locals say have become more common. ‘Boom parties’ happen when large groups of people gather near the Delaware River and blast music from cars that are equipped...
While we only celebrate Memorial Day once a year here in America, some NJ locals spend each day celebrating. Ron Errickson Jr. has dedicated a vast majority of his free time to cleaning up war veterans' cemeteries as a sign of respect. He began cleaning up cemeteries after learning that...
A week after a gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school killing 21 people, threats were reported against two New Jersey schools on Tuesday. Lakewood High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of someone with an assault rife nearby while a threat was made against Newark schools in the comments section of a media outlet's Facebook page. The threats appear to have been unfounded.
Three years ago, two New Jersey students were among the eight “octochamps” who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee: Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill and Christopher Serrao, 12, of Whitehouse Station. Nitya Kathiravan, 13, of Somerset, an eighth grader at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, used to...
Mayor W. Reed Gusciora was joined by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, and other dignitaries last week to announce Jennings Village, a development that will bring safe, high-quality and affordable housing to the residents of the City of Trenton. The development, located...
For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
It’s festival season in New Jersey, and you know what that means — some of the best food, music and good cheer you’ve ever experienced. After the Pandemic, we New Jerseyans can use all of the above. Louisiana isn’t the only place where you can indulge in...
