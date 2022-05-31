Summer Meals Program Available Through Boys and Girls Clubs

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has tips for home and property owners dealing with downed or damaged trees. The DNR says to inspect standing trees for damage and clean up hazardous trees such as those that have split, have a cracked trunk, and detached or loosely hanging branches that can fall off and injure someone. Officials say to remove trees if more than 50% of the trunk or live branches in the crown are damaged or if the tree is unnaturally leaning or the roots are damaged. For trees that suffered broken limbs, they need to be pruned. They say to remove small, broken limbs by cutting just outside the branch collar. Limit pruning to the minimum amount necessary. The DNR says too much pruning can weaken an already stressed tree – and many trees are stressed due to last year’s drought.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO