ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Summer Meals Program Available Through Boys and Girls Clubs

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Rumbling tummies won’t be a problem for kids enrolled in summer programming through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. The organization is teaming up for the fifth consecutive year with the United States Department of Agriculture to offer free meals starting next week at its KIDSTOP sites...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Baby’s On Broadway Hosting St. Cloud Grand Opening Saturday

(KNSI) – Expecting parents have a new option to shop at in St. Cloud. Baby’s On Broadway is hosting its Grand Opening Saturday. After that, it will have regular hours Thursday through Sunday each week. The store will be open by appointment on Monday and Tuesday. Manager Amy...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Offense Held In Check In Close Loss

(KNSI) – Alexandria came from behind for the second time in two games this postseason to nip the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, 2-1. Starters Alex Harren and JD Hennen both went the distance, twirling gems. Hennen was just a touch better and he gave the Cardinals time to post single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
knsiradio.com

COP House Benefitting From Friday Golf Tournament

(KNSI) – A golf tournament Friday is expected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation. The organization is the beneficiary of this year’s Jacobs Financial Swing Fore Charity Golf Event. Foundation Vice Chair Bill Mund discusses past results of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Waite Park, MN
City
Madison, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
knsiradio.com

Huskies Hockey Celebrates Nearly $2 Million In Gifts

(KNSI) – The hits keep coming on the ice for the Saint Cloud State University Men’s Hockey Team, in the form of checks and winning seasons. The program is doing well off the ice too, announcing $1.8 million in new gifts. Most of the funds, $1.3 million, will...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Rock The Riverside Concerts Return in Sauk Rapids

(KNSI) – The second season of a free summer concert series in Sauk Rapids starts Thursday. Rock the Riverside at Riverside Nights is a weekly music festival along the banks of the Mississippi River at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids. “There’s a variety of different kinds of music, but...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Swimming Quarries Open at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve

(KNSI) — The swimming quarries and Quarry Park and Nature Preserve are open for business. Families looking for a place to cool off can check out Quarry #11. It’s about a third of a mile walk back, but it boasts a sandy beach area with new steps that were just completed this week.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Department of Natural Resources Offers Tips for Dealing With Damaged Trees

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has tips for home and property owners dealing with downed or damaged trees. The DNR says to inspect standing trees for damage and clean up hazardous trees such as those that have split, have a cracked trunk, and detached or loosely hanging branches that can fall off and injure someone. Officials say to remove trees if more than 50% of the trunk or live branches in the crown are damaged or if the tree is unnaturally leaning or the roots are damaged. For trees that suffered broken limbs, they need to be pruned. They say to remove small, broken limbs by cutting just outside the branch collar. Limit pruning to the minimum amount necessary. The DNR says too much pruning can weaken an already stressed tree – and many trees are stressed due to last year’s drought.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Charity#Lincoln Kidstop#Oak Hill Kidstop
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
knsiradio.com

Stearns County Highway Department Conducting Sealcoating

(KNSI) – Stearns County Highway Department crews are completing work to help prolong the life of area roads. Sealcoating will be done when weather allows until June 10th, causing the occasional lane closure. Asphalt uses oil-based tar to bind loose rock, gravel, and stone together. That agent degrades over...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Owners Plan to Demolish Cowboy Jacks, Redevelop Site

(KNSI) – The owners of Cowboy Jacks in downtown St. Cloud plan to demolish the damaged building and ask for Tax Increment Financing to redevelop the site. The bar and grill sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage after the adjacent Press Bar & Parlor caught fire on February 17th, 2020. The owner of the Press Bar has been charged with arson in federal court. Cowboy Jacks has been vacant ever since.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Governor Signs Veterans’ Omnibus and Mental Health Bills Thursday

(KNSI) — Governor Tim Walz held a ceremonial bill signing for the comprehensive veterans’ omnibus bill and National Guard retention bonus bill. The bill includes nearly $25 million for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families in 2023. It puts $5.4 million toward the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to help veterans and their families who are homeless or are in danger of being homeless. The bill also includes $1.7 million annually to fund temporary housing options for veterans and former service members experiencing homelessness and to increase outreach activities to end homelessness.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
knsiradio.com

Election Races Take Shape After Filing Deadline Passes

(KNSI) – For many races this election cycle we already know what the ballot will look like come November. In a majority of positions, the incumbent is running unopposed, particularly at the city and county level, or there is a lone representative from each political party vying for a particular position.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Body Found in Burning Car in Waite Park

(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burning car on Monday. According to a press release, crews responded to a car fire just before 1:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6 and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, they discovered a body inside the car, which was so damaged, that they couldn’t identify the victim or the make or model.
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Buffalo Clinic Mass Shooter Found Guilty on All Counts

(KNSI) – UPDATE: 9:32 p.m. – A jury in Buffalo deliberated for approximately six hours before returning a guilty verdict against Gregory Ulrich an all 11 charges he faced stemming from the Feb. 9, 2021 shootings and bombing at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo. Ulrich was convicted...
BUFFALO, MN
knsiradio.com

Expert Predicts $5 a Gallon for Gas by Mid-June

(KNSI) — According to a new survey from Morning Consult, soaring gas prices could put the brakes on summer travel for some. Ninety percent of Americans say they take the cost of gas into account when deciding on summer travel. Patrick De Haan with Gasbuddy says we are now spending $623 million more on gasoline every day compared to a year ago. “That’s an extremely high cost for the economy.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Woman Fights Off Would be Car Thief

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis man is charged after allegedly trying to steal the keys to a car and a woman’s purse Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the Mogadishu Mart just after 4:15. A woman there said she was in the passenger seat of a car when Omar Abdi Ali allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to remove the keys from the ignition and grab her bag. She said she was able to hold onto her bag and keep Ali from taking the keys. She said he was punching her in the arm, trying to get the items.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Prosecution Rests in Clinic Shooter Trial

(KNSI) — The defense team for Gregory Ulrich will begin presenting its case to the jury Thursday. The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday with tearful testimony from the older sister of Lindsay Overbay. The 37-year-old Overbay was a wife and mother of two who lived in Maple Lake. She was shot to death in the attack on the Allina Crossroads Buffalo Clinic on February 9th, 2021.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

Hepola, Stanek Drop Bids for Governor as Candidate Filing Deadline Passes

(KNSI) — Filings to run for office in Minnesota are closed, and two potential candidates for governor are out. Forward Party candidate Cory Hepola and former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, and Republican Party candidate failed to file the necessary paperwork to enter the race by the 5:00 p.m. deadline on May 31st.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy