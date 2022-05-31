ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rachel Zegler cast in Hunger Games prequel

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Rachel Zegler has been cast as the lead in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The actor previously teased the announcement in a tweet , writing, “Listen up…Can y’all grow restfully? Are you becoming an individual resting decisively?” Fans were quick to point out that the first letter of each word spells out Lucy Gray Baird – one of the main characters in Suzanne Collins' book of the same name.

The book, set in the Hunger Games universe, follows Coriolanus Snow, a young boy tasked with mentoring Lucy, a District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games who shocks the Capitol by singing during the reaping. Snow is set to be played by Tom Blyth, star of Billy the Kid and co-star of The Gilded Age.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane praised Zegler's casting, stating, "When you read Suzanne’s book, Lucy Gray’s emotional intelligence, physical agility, and fiercely powerful, determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills — she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray."

Zegler won the Golden Globe for Best Actress at just 20-years-old for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, her major motion picture debut. She is currently filming Disney's live-action Snow White, in which she stars as the beloved princess, and is in the upcoming DC flick Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023. For more, check out our list of the best upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brad Pitt 'Still Talks To Shiloh & The Twins,' Insider Reveals: 'But They're Not As Close As They Were'

Brad Pitt hasn't been on the best terms with his six kids — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — over the years, but according to a source, there are a few he keeps in touch with. "He still talks to Shiloh and the twins," an insider told Star magazine, adding that he doesn't speak to three of his kids. "But they're not as close as they were." ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S KIDS ARE ALL GROWN UP — THIS IS WHAT THE FEUDING EXES' SIX CHILDREN ARE UP TO TODAYThese days,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy The Kid
Person
Suzanne Collins
Person
Steven Spielberg
GamesRadar

Ms. Marvel & Iceman kick off Marvel Unlimited's June offerings

Two brand new, exclusive titles launch on Marvel Unlimited this week. Just in time for the premiere of Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, the app is debuting the Ms. Marvel: All Bottled Up one-shot, and just in time for Pride Month, the app is debuting the first Marvel's Voices ongoing series, starring X-Men favorite Iceman.
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 review: "The show gets everything right about Darth Vader"

Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi follow. For more on the series, check out our reviews of the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere and Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2.We were promised the “rematch of the century” between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. While the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn’t quite deliver on that front just yet, Darth Vader’s presence elevates what could have otherwise been a slightly weaker follow-up to last week’s...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger Games#Prequel#Film Star
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review: "The show's biggest gear shift yet"

Warning: Our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…One of the big reasons Star Trek has stuck around for over half a century is its ability to shapeshift. Just like fellow TV old-timer Doctor Who, Trek can be a different show every week, without ever having to fundamentally...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy