Red-hot favourite Emily Upjohn is the star name among 11 fillies declared for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom. Having stretched her unbeaten record to three with a dominant display in the Musidora Stakes at York last month, the daughter of Sea The Stars is all the rage to provide John Gosden, who trains in partnership with son Thady, with a fourth victory in Friday's feature under Frankie Dettori.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO