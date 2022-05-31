2nd body recovered after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator who represents the city called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to city police but not communicated to Arredondo. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront the gunman more quickly because Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO