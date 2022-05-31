ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Great white sharks may have contributed to megalodon extinction

Science Daily
 2 days ago

The diet of fossil extinct animals can hold clues to their lifestyle, behaviour, evolution and ultimately extinction. However, studying an animal's diet after millions of years is difficult due to the poor preservation of chemical dietary indicators in organic material on these timescales. An international team of scientists led by the...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Researchers show dynamic soaring isn't just for albatrosses

The new study published today in Science Advances proves it isn't just albatrosses that perform the aerial acrobatics needed for dynamic soaring on the windy open ocean. The research shows that sleek seabirds called Manx shearwater perform the same feat of flight in the seas around the UK. Albatross glide...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Researchers design a method to pinpoint the origin of illegally traded chimpanzees

Researchers reporting in the journal Cell Genomics on June 1 have produced the first catalogue of genomic diversity for endangered chimpanzees in the wild. The catalogue, which includes 828 chimp samples from across their range, offers a detailed reconstruction of chimp population structure and fine-scale patterns of isolation, migration, and connection. The researchers use this information to design a method to link confiscated chimpanzees to their place of origin within about 100 kilometers, with the goal to support efforts to combat the illegal trade of chimpanzees and related products.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Study suggests that most of our evolutionary trees could be wrong

New research led by scientists at the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath suggests that determining evolutionary trees of organisms by comparing anatomy rather than gene sequences is misleading. The study, published in Communications Biology, shows that we often need to overturn centuries of scholarly work that classified living things according to how they look.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Palms at the poles: Fossil plants reveal lush southern hemisphere forests in ancient hothouse climate

For decades, paleobotanist David Greenwood has collected fossil plants from Australia -- some so well preserved it's hard to believe they're millions of years old. These fossils hold details about the ancient world in which they thrived, and Greenwood and a team of researchers including climate modeler and research David Hutchinson, from the University of New South Wales, and UConn Department of Geosciences paleobotanist Tammo Reichgelt, have begun the process of piecing together the evidence to see what more they could learn from the collection. Their findings are published in Paleoceanography & Paleoclimatology.
WILDLIFE
#Great White#Megalodon#Extinction#Oceans
Science Daily

Patagonia's coast offers cool refuge for giant kelp

Giant kelp forests around the world have struggled to stay healthy in recent decades, with some vanishing altogether. But along Patagonia's rugged southwestern coast, giant kelp are thriving, showing remarkable stability for almost 200 years. New research suggests frequent marine cold spells could help keep kelp happy. The researchers found...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Visible light triggers molecular machines to treat infections

Molecular machines that kill infectious bacteria have been taught to see their mission in a new light. The latest iteration of nanoscale drills developed at Rice University are activated by visible light rather than ultraviolet (UV), as in earlier versions. These have also proven effective at killing bacteria through tests on real infections.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Photonics: Quest for elusive monolayers just got a lot simpler

One of the most tedious, daunting tasks for undergraduate assistants in university research labs involves looking hours on end through a microscope at samples of material, trying to find monolayers. These two-dimensional materials -- less than 1/100,000th the width of a human hair -- are highly sought for use in...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

The persistent effects of colonialism in Caribbean science

Prior to the first world war, sprawling European empires collectively controlled roughly 80% of Earth's landmass. Following WWII, that percentage drastically shrank, as colonies and occupied territories successfully vied for their independence, leading many to assume that the colonial mindset of taking from smaller countries to support large nations had been relegated to the past.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Newly discovered brain cell sheds light on the formation of memories

Researchers have long known that memory is represented by changes in the part of the brain called the hippocampus. One of the well-established changes in the hippocampus that has been associated with memory is the presence of so-called sharp wave ripples (SWR). These are brief, high-frequency electrical events generated in the hippocampus, and they are believed to represent a major event occurring in the brain in the so-called episodic memory. This type of memory refers to episodes that took place in the life of an individual, such as childhood memories, recollection of the first date with a partner or memory of an old cell phone number.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Tobacco hawkmoths always find the right odor

Nocturnal moths, such as tobacco hawkmoths (Manduca sexta), rely primarily on their sense of smell when foraging for flowers that contain nutrient-rich nectar or searching for a host plant on which they lay their eggs. A team of scientists has now turned their attention to the question of how these insects are able to distinguish the odors that are crucial for survival from those that are unimportant in a natural environment full of a wide variety of different odors. "Our question is based on the fact that the plants that are vital for the tobacco hawkmoth, that is nectar sources and suitable host plants for their offspring, are very sparse in their natural habitat. Apparently, however, these plants are nevertheless found by the moths. We wanted to know whether the olfactory system can also filter out weak odor signals if they provide the moths with clues that lead them to food sources or oviposition sites," says Sonja Bisch-Knaden, lead author of the study.
ANIMALS
Science Daily

Scaling new heights with new research showing how plants can grow at altitude

A new study has found that plant species are adapted to the altitude where they grow by 'sensing' the oxygen levels that surround them. Altitude is an important part of plant ecology with at least 30% of plant species diversity contained in mountains and climate change is leading to the retreat of alpine species and some crops to higher altitudes.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

New type of triterpenes discovered

A remarkable discovery and collaborative effort have revealed a new type of triterpenes, a group of organic compounds which are an important source of many medicines. Until now, all triterpenes were believed to be derived from squalene, itself a type of triterpene. However, for the very first time, researchers witnessed biosynthesis, the formation of complex compounds from simple ones in living organisms, of triterpenes in fungi without the use of squalene. This important discovery opens up a whole new world of possibilities for pharmaceutical science.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Hydrofoils: Major climate benefits when ships 'fly' over the surface

Soon, electric passenger ferries skimming above the surface across the seas may become a reality. At Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, a research team has created a unique method for further developing hydrofoils that can significantly increase the range of electric vessels and reduce the fuel consumption of fossil-powered ships by 80 per cent.
INDUSTRY
Science Daily

Which forces control the elevation of mountains?

Scientists have come up with a new classification scheme for mountain belts that uses just a single number to describe whether the elevation of the mountain belt is controlled mainly by weathering and erosion or by properties of the Earth's crust, i.e., the lithospheric strength: the "Beaumont number" (Bm). It's named after Chris Beaumont, a scientist who, together with his team, developed coupled models of surface processes and tectonic forces. The scientists report about their findings in the current issue of Nature.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

How electric fish were able to evolve electric organs

Electric organs help electric fish, such as the electric eel, do all sorts of amazing things: They send and receive signals that are akin to bird songs, helping them to recognize other electric fish by species, sex and even individual. A new study in Science Advances explains how small genetic changes enabled electric fish to evolve electric organs. The finding might also help scientists pinpoint the genetic mutations behind some human diseases.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Less air pollution leads to higher crop yields

Usually, increasing agricultural productivity depends on adding something, such as fertilizer or water. A new Stanford University-led study reveals that removing one thing in particular -- a common air pollutant -- could lead to dramatic gains in crop yields. The analysis, published June 1 in Science Advances, uses satellite images to reveal for the first time how nitrogen oxides -- gases found in car exhaust and industrial emissions -- affect crop productivity. Its findings have important implications for increasing agricultural output and analyzing climate change mitigation costs and benefits around the world.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Shifting signatures of climate change reshuffle northern species

Analysis of long-term monitoring data for almost 1,500 species in Finland shows that four decades of climate change has led species to shift between the "better" and "worse" parts of their climatic niches, and that these impacts were most pronounced at higher latitudes. Climate change is occurring at unprecedented rates,...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Automated drones could scare birds off agricultural fields

In the future, cameras could spot blackbirds feeding on grapes in a vineyard and launch drones to drive off the avian irritants, then return to watch for the next invading flock. All without a human nearby. A Washington State University research team has developed just such a system, which they...
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

A cloudless future? The mystery at the heart of climate forecasts

University of Texas at Austin, Texas Advanced Computing Center. We hear a lot about how climate change will change the land, sea, and ice. But how will it affect clouds?. "Low clouds could dry up and shrink like the ice sheets," says Michael Pritchard, professor of Earth System science at UC Irvine. "Or they could thicken and become more reflective."
AUSTIN, TX
Science Daily

Engineers uncover secret 'thinking' behind dandelions' seed dispersal

Knowing what causes dandelions to spread could help us understand how the plants respond to climate change, and could even help us design new 'soft' robots. Known for their fluffiness and uncanny ability to help children tell the time, dandelions provide essential early-Spring food for pollinators like bees, birds, butterflies, and moths.
SCIENCE

