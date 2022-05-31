Great white sharks may have contributed to megalodon extinction

Nocturnal moths, such as tobacco hawkmoths (Manduca sexta), rely primarily on their sense of smell when foraging for flowers that contain nutrient-rich nectar or searching for a host plant on which they lay their eggs. A team of scientists has now turned their attention to the question of how these insects are able to distinguish the odors that are crucial for survival from those that are unimportant in a natural environment full of a wide variety of different odors. "Our question is based on the fact that the plants that are vital for the tobacco hawkmoth, that is nectar sources and suitable host plants for their offspring, are very sparse in their natural habitat. Apparently, however, these plants are nevertheless found by the moths. We wanted to know whether the olfactory system can also filter out weak odor signals if they provide the moths with clues that lead them to food sources or oviposition sites," says Sonja Bisch-Knaden, lead author of the study.

ANIMALS ・ 15 HOURS AGO