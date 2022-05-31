ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

One of the Most Beautiful Green Buildings in the World is a Winery

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne look at this Hobbit hole-like winery in the country of Georgia and you’ll fall in love with green architecture. Built three years ago in the Kakheti region, the Shilda Winery consists of three artificial caves that gently rise up from the ground, bringing the rows...

