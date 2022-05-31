ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Rogers State Softball Wins 2022 Division II Softball Championship

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rogers State University softball team is making history. On its first trip to the world series, the team won the Division 2 National Title in Denver 6-1 against California State University, Dominguez Hills. The energy is electric in Claremore as the lady Hillcats take home a huge win for Rogers...

www.news9.com

