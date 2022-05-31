Rogers State Softball Wins 2022 Division II Softball Championship

Early morning storms are moving across parts of Green Country on Wednesday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A messy-complicated forecast is ahead of us today and tonight, mostly depending upon the eventual placement of a surface front and interactions with upper-level disturbances moving across the area. The higher chances for storms will be today and tonight before the boundary moves southward into southern OK early Thursday morning. The northern third of the state gets a break for most of Thursday and Friday, while southern OK remains with a chance for storms at least Thursday morning. By the weekend, the potential for some late night and early morning storm complexes will be nearby as the upper pattern becomes mostly zonal with a slight tilt from the northwest. Temps will slowly warm this weekend into early next week. The presence of the boundary combined with rich low-level moisture may allow any storms to be efficient rainfall producers. A flood watch will remain for part of northern OK and southern Kansas today and tonight. Some changes to this watch configuration is possible later today. Severe weather threats will be present, but mostly in the form of damaging winds and hail in a few cells south of the Tulsa metro.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO