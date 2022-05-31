WDSU announces changes to summer daytime television lineup

NEW ORLEANS — For 28 years, the love story between the Essence Festival of Culture and the city of New Orleans has blossomed into a beautiful relationship, facilitating what many call the biggest family reunion. The festival brings more than half a million people to the Crescent City. After...
We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
WDSU weekend anchor Sherman Desselle will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV as a reporter and fill-in anchor on June 28. Desselle heads to Houston from New Orleans’ NBC station where he was a weekend anchor and reporter. While at WDSU, he won an RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award in Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a documentary, History and Hope: Our Hidden Past.
The trouble with this story is you can’t really be sure of anything. A famous 19th-century artist was long thought to be a free Black man, conducting a successful career in slavery-era New Orleans. But according to one scholar, maybe he wasn’t of African descent at all. And,...
New Orleanians have a longstanding relationship with grits. Most of us grew up eating them at every meal. We have family recipes. We live by the cardinal rules of grits: Never cook them in water. And slapping a piece of American cheese on top of a pile of grits doesn't really make it cheese grits. Good grits are made with milk, cream, butter, and often cheese—mixed in and not just surfing on top, all rubbery and congealed.
NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling. Under city rules, parades cannot happen unless organizers hire a garbage clean up...
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans postponed a meeting set for Thursday on the next round of garbage contracts. The first hurdle was cleared on Tuesday when a garbage contractor was picked for Gentilly, Lakeview and the Bywater areas. The focus now is finding a company to...
NEW ORLEANS — A dilemma over trash is putting the New Orleans Pride parade in jeopardy. The parade, which celebrates the city’s diversity, doesn’t have a garbage contract in place. “We have been calling numerous companies,” said parade organizer and general manger of OZ New Orleans Sarah...
Everyone knows Southerners love grits. Is a breakfast without grits even breakfast? We put grits with nearly everything or serve them all on their own. In the Lowcountry marshes of the Southern Coast, shrimp and grits have always been a beloved breakfast. However, It wasn't until 1985 when Chef Bill Neal, a self-taught cook in North Carolina, had his shrimp and grits recipe recognized in the New York Times that the dish gained national fame and ultimately made its way down to New Orleans.
There are several plantation houses within about an hour’s drive from the city, and a few offer tours of the homes and enlightening history lessons. I never pass up an opportunity to explore beautiful architecture and history, so off I went.
Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
NEW ORLEANS — A local funeral home president is speaking about what he's seeing when it comes to gun violence across town. It seems more and more innocent people are being shot and killed and those at funeral homes say it's no easy task to prepare their family to say goodbye.
New Orleans is a prime location for tourists to enjoy because of its open-container laws — of course, drink responsibly — and Mardi Gras-themed fun. If you heard of the city, you probably heard of Bourbon Street. If you've been to the city before, you probably know that,...
A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
That Sunday night, 7-year-old Fred’Ja Washington barely moved. She stared and stared and stared at the wall, at the photograph of her father, Freddie Washington, who was killed at age 39 as he walked near the corner of St. Anthony and Urquhart streets on May 22. Fred’Ja looks like...
It's not common for people to think of New Orleans and picture anything other than its live jazz bands, beads, and Mardi Gras. Yet, there's more to the city besides the touristy French Quarter, and it starts with the New Orleans City Park. The miles of greenery and botanical gardens...
Steps away from First City Court, where east bank eviction cases are seen, community organizer Y. Frank Southall posted up at the Duncan Plaza bus stop with a folding table and stacks of flyers on a weekend morning in late May. He was there to find renters who might be...
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans deejay's husband who is still recovering in the hospital after being shot four times last month is in need of blood. WWOZ's Leslie Cooper said her husband was shot on May 23 at their Gentilly home after there was a knock on her door. Cooper said her husband, Joe, answered the door. He was then shot trying to keep the person from entering their home.
Comments / 0