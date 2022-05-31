ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo gets down to work in Portugal training after Man Utd ace forced Carrington training ground pool revamp

By Emillia Hawkins
 4 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO has returned to training with the Portugal squad ahead of their upcoming Nations League clash with Spain.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, joined his teammates in Oeiras last week.

Ronaldo returned to training with Portugal last week Credit: EPA
The 37-year-old was reunited with former Real Madrid teammate Pepe Credit: AP
Man Utd's Fernandes was also in attendance Credit: EPA

Portugal are looking to reclaim their Nations League title after losing out to France last year.

Their campaign kicks off on Thursday when they will face Spain in a huge grudge match.

They are then due to take on Switzerland and Czech Republic.

Ronaldo was ruled out of Manchester United's final match of the Premier League season due to a hip flexor problem, but he appeared fully fit as he trained alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Pepe on Monday.

This comes just a few days after it was revealed that the 37-year-old forced the Red Devils into upgrading some of the training facilities at Carrington.

It has been claimed that he couldn't believe the condition that the building had been allowed to fall into when he returned to the club last summer.

And his main concern was reportedly the swimming pools.

Ronaldo complained that the pools have "loose, chipped and missing tiles" which pose a safety hazard.

He even refused to use the facilities as a result.

But, Man Utd officials have since taken the criticism on board and ordered work to be completed on the pools in preparation for pre-season.

In addition to this they have spent around £200,000 on a new boiler system.

A new 500-seater stand is also set to be installed at the ground, along with new floodlights.

