ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

2nd body recovered after boat capsizes on Colorado lake

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOJxw_0fvtQgki00
Boat Capsized FILE - A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. A boat capsized on a Colorado lake at night on Sunday, May, 29,2022, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. (John Jaques/The Pueblo Chieftain via AP, File) (John Jaques)

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a second victim after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on a Colorado lake over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue team located the body Tuesday morning in 107 feet (32 meters) of water at Lake Pueblo State Park after an all-night search, the state agency said in a statement. The 11 others on the boat survived.

The Pueblo County coroner plans to release the victim's identity after next of kin are notified.

The eight children and three adults were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park when witnesses reported high winds apparently overturned the boat Sunday evening.

The second victim, 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of the community of Pueblo West, died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The survivors were treated for hyperthermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Park manager Joe Stadterman said the accident “underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water.”

"If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket,” he said.

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Funeral held for unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana

SALEM, Indiana — A funeral has been held for the unidentified boy who was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April. The Associated Press says the unidentified boy was found in a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana by a mushroom hunter in April and was laid to rest Wednesday at a cemetery in Salem. WLWT says about a month after the boy was found, he still has not been identified.
SALEM, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo West, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mount Dora police chief announces resignation

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora Police Chief Brett Meade on Wednesday afternoon announced his retirement, the city said in a news release. Deputy Chief Mike Gibson will serve as interim police chief until a replacement has been identified, according to the city. “Serving the citizens of Mount Dora...
MOUNT DORA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsized#Lake Pueblo State Park#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rare ‘unicorn’ deer spotted in Georgia

GEORGIA — A rare ‘unicorn’ deer was spotted in Georgia, according to wildlife officials. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division says a rare “unicorn” deer was spotted in the state recently. These deer are called piebald fawn and they say observations of them are uncommon but that depends on where they are and if they are “protected from harvest.”
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California court determines that bees are legally ‘fish’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California appeals court has ruled that bumblebees can be legally classified as “fish.”. The case centered around California’s Endangered Species Act, which was one of the first in the United States when it was signed by then-governor Ronald Reagan in 1970, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The law grants protections to any “bird, mammal, fish, amphibia or reptile” whose status was threatened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
TEXAS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy