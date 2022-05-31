ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk winner to face Daniel Dubois and Trevor Bryan victor for WBA world title

By Jake Lambourne
 4 days ago

DANIEL DUBOIS could get a shot at either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua should he beat Trevor Bryan in their WBA 'regular' title fight.

That is the opinion of the British heavyweight's promoter Frank Warren ahead of the 24-year-old's first world title bout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dv4Zg_0fvtP5Kz00
British heavyweight Daniel Dubois is gearing up for his first world title fight Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ONkA_0fvtP5Kz00
Unbeaten American Trevor Bryan will defend his WBA 'regular' belt against Dubois next month Credit: Instagram @trevorbryanjr

Dubois is set to pit his wits against unbeaten American Bryan in Miami next month in what will be his first outing since August.

Since his stoppage defeat against rival Joe Joyce in November 2020, DDD has racked up back-to-back knockout victories against Bogdan Dinu and Joe Cusumano.

And should he emerge victorious against Bryan, he could face the winner out of WBA 'super' champ Usyk and AJ with the pair set for a rematch on July 23.

Speaking to iFL TV about Dubois' upcoming dust-up, Warren said: "The winner of that fight, which I hope is going to be Daniel, is the mandatory challenger for the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BBLI_0fvtP5Kz00
Dubois could face either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua next if he beats Bryan Credit: Reuters

"So that's the position he gets in.

"And when this all gets ironed out and when they announce the rematch of Usyk and Joshua, whoever wins that is going to have to defend that title.

"He's going to be called upon for his mandatory defence and sitting there will be the winner of that fight, which I hope will be Daniel.

"And that's what it's been all about."

Dubois is fully confident of picking up the belt, as he remarked: "I will definitely take it out on him with controlled aggression, that’s what works.

"I want to go in there to put on a boxing display and make a statement.

"I have been training pretty much non-stop, I have been in the gym and the other guys have been having fights and I have just been working away, but now it is on and I can’t wait to go out there and show what I am about.”

Should Dubois beat Bryan, he may be ordered to defend his strap before turning his attention to either Usyk of Joshua.

The explosive Londoner could have to fight the winner of Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter.

Tyson's cousin faces the California native on July 2 at the AO Arena in Manchester in a final WBA World Title Eliminator.

