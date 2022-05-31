ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 31

 2 days ago
Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,188 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,633.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 27. Data from the holiday weekend (Saturday-Monday), will be included in Wednesday's update.

According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 18% of samples in its coverage area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 71% of all samples (as of May 23). So in total, the BA.2 family accounts for more than 88% of all samples. The Met Council covers about two-thirds of the metro area, serving nearly 2 million people.

Hospitalizations

Through May 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 419 (up from 416 on May 26). Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in intensive care (down from 35) and 385 are in non-ICU care (up from 381).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 26, the state reported that 3,916,617 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,711,940 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,453,144 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 16%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 44%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,916,617 (up from 3,916,089)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,711,940 (up from 3,711,324)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,453,144 (up from 2,451,434)
  • Positive cases: 1,507,168 (up from 1,504,982)
  • Reinfection cases: 72,451
  • Deaths: 12,633 – 310 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,628)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,478,792 (up from 1,476,261)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Comments / 2

