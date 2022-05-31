Update | 46-year-old driver killed in Richland crash when car hits tree near townhouses

A 46-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a Tuesday morning crash on McMurray Street.

Shawn Harmon was behind the wheel of a car that hit a tree near the El Dorado Townhouses on the 700 block shortly before 4 a.m.

Police and firefighters were called out to the scene by a maintenance worker who discovered the crash.

Harmon died at the scene from the crash, Coroner Bill Leach said. The coroner’s office is planning to test Harmon’s blood for drugs and alcohol, but there won’t be an autopsy scheduled.

Richland investigators were at the scene for several hours Tuesday morning investigating what happened, according to a Facebook post.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.