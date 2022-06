A 37-year-old man from Union Gap who authorities say killed a woman after a domestic dispute in his vehicle last month was charged with second-degree murder during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. Union Gap Police say Christopher Havins is responsible for the death of 39-year-old Nicole Haggerty. According to a witness the two were fighting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rainier Place near Valley Mall in Union Gap on May 17 when Haggerty was ejected from the vehicle, dragged and eventually run over. Haggerty died at a Yakima hospital.

