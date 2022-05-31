Danbury clears up rumor about lockdown as neighboring towns sheltered in place

The search will resume today for a missing boater in Candlewood Lake in Brookfield. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection suspended the search near the Candlewood Inn around 8 o'clock last night and dive teams will be back in the water starting at 8am. This will be the 4th day of the search for a man who went missing while out with friends. A DEEP spokesman says the vessel was not underway at the time, meaning it was docked, beached or aground. Officials are not sure if the man fell or jumped off the boat, but they have been told that he is a strong swimmer. Investigators are looking into any and all factors, including if alcohol was involved and cold water temperature. Brookfield and Danbury Police and Fire Departments, Candlewood Lake Authority and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team have all assisted in the search.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO