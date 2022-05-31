ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Danbury clears up rumor about lockdown as neighboring towns sheltered in place

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

Danbury School District officials are looking to clear up a rumor that circulated on Friday. The Danbury schools did not go into lockdown. Danbury Police say there were police investigations in New...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Caught With Mail Stolen From Nine Houses In Darien, Police Say

A wanted Fairfield County woman is in custody after being busted with drugs, paraphernalia, stolen mail, and packages taken from at least nine homes, police said. In Darien, police officers on patrol in the area of Intervale Road checked on the well-being of a 37-year-old woman who was walking by herself at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
wlad.com

Search enters 4th day for boater missing in Candlewood Lake

The search will resume today for a missing boater in Candlewood Lake in Brookfield. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection suspended the search near the Candlewood Inn around 8 o'clock last night and dive teams will be back in the water starting at 8am. This will be the 4th day of the search for a man who went missing while out with friends. A DEEP spokesman says the vessel was not underway at the time, meaning it was docked, beached or aground. Officials are not sure if the man fell or jumped off the boat, but they have been told that he is a strong swimmer. Investigators are looking into any and all factors, including if alcohol was involved and cold water temperature. Brookfield and Danbury Police and Fire Departments, Candlewood Lake Authority and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team have all assisted in the search.
BROOKFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Greater Danbury area police to participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run

Brookfield Police Officers will participate tomorrow in the annual Connecticut Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics Connecticut. Drivers are asked to use caution on the roadways and to expect slow moving traffic on Federal Road beginning around 8:30am. The officers will be receiving the torch from New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Lockdown#Crime#Police#Danbury School District
wlad.com

New Milford Police looking to hire armed school security officers

The New Milford Police Department is looking to hire armed school security officers. This is a civilian position and the salary is 25 dollars an hour. The deadline to apply is August 26th. Three Armed School Security Officers for a school assignment up to 40 hours would carry out existing district and school procedures and programs related to school security and safety functions. The position reports to the Chief of Police. Applicants must be a retired Federal, State, or Municipal police officer who is eligible to be certified as an Armed School Security Officer with the State of Connecticut. The Board of Education is scheduled to discuss school security at its meeting tonight, but in executive session. School Resource Officers are located at the middle and high school and one of the elementary schools, with an armed security guard at the other elementary school.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Making Changes at Walnut Beach After Large Fights

Days after multiple fights broke out at Walnut Beach in Milford, some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said Wednesday. In response to what city officials called “overcrowding...
MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Two men arrested for allegedly pointing gun at kids waiting for buses

Two men have been arrested after Danbury Police received a number of calls about a vehicle with two males pointing a weapon at children waiting for buses yesterday morning. Officers quickly located the car and arrested two men, 26-year old Justin Balzarini of Danbury and 20-year old Elijah La Penga of New Milford. An unloaded paintball gun, believed to be the gun in question, was recovered. Both men admitted to their involvement, but denied the gun was loaded. Each was charged with threatening, beach of peace and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle as well as conspiracy to commit each offense. They were held on a 100-thousand dollars bond pending release or presented to the court.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police arrest pair of adults for pointing weapon at children

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested two adults for pointing what appeared to be a weapon at children waiting for school buses. Police said they received numerous reports of the two men pointing a gun at children. Officers said they quickly located the vehicle based on calls received from the...
New Haven Independent

Crash Kills 2 Seniors

An 82-year-old New Haven woman and an 83-year-old East Haven woman lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday. Here’s what happened, according to a report by State Trooper Thomas Rochette:. The crash occurred on the Route 82 Connector in Haddam around 3 p.m. Patricia Tucker, 82, who lived...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

One seriously injured in I-84 Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said. CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m. Lifestar...
VERNON, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Identified After Bank Robbery In Cos Cob

Police have released the identity of a Fairfield County man who allegedly robbed an area bank last month. An arrest warrant was issued by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, May 31, for Joseph C. Heffner, 42, of Greenwich, in connection with the robbery of the M&T Bank on the Post Road in Cos Cob.
Daily Voice

Meriden Police Search For Missing Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 69-year-old Connecticut man who was last seen over the weekend. Julio Pacheco left his home in New Haven County at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to an announcement from the Meriden Police Department on Tuesday, May 31.
News 12

Police: Body found in Newburgh garage

A person was found dead in Newburgh on Tuesday. Police tell News 12 a body was discovered in a garage on East Parmenter Street Tuesday afternoon. Police have not released any other details other than to say that there is an ongoing death investigation. At this point, News 12 has...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Employees At Milford YMCA

A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening to shoot employees at a YMCA in the region. The arrest took place in New Haven County in Milford on Friday, May 27. Christopher Cofer, age 23, of Milford, was arrested at police responded to The Woodruff Family YMCA at 631 Orange Ave., for a report that an employee had been threatened, said Officer Marilisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Haddam Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man. The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police. A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling...
HADDAM, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy