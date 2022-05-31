ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

This Nike Air Force 1 Celebrates The Game Of Basketball With USA Colors

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike and the NBA have a long-standing history riddled with multiple collaborations. Just last year, for example, the two teamed up for the association’s Diamond Anniversary, preparing no shortage of on-theme Blazers, Dunks, and the like. And while it’s not...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” Releasing In July Exclusively For Girls

Little girls (and small-footed women) will have a special Air Jordan 5 release all to them later this summer as a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” emerges. Keeping to that clean and classic Air Jordan 5 look, this upcoming release relies on a white leather upper, translucent netting and outsoles, and a two-tone color-blocking that pairs up a summer-friendly Pinksicle and Safety Orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Tuned Air Logo Colors Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus 3

In 1998, Nike introduced its latest Air Max cushioning unit called Tuned Air; focusing on zonal support, Tuned Air featured unique PSI at specific locations on the footbed to adapt to the different levels of support needed. Tuned Air existed for some time before Nike continued to evolve the revolutionary cushion system, but it’s since been fondly remembered for its avant-garde design that fit in the Y2K era of kicks.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Accessorizes This Sporty Air Force 1 With Hot Pink

A recent look at the Dunk Low revealed an experimental take on the classic model. Now, Nike’s directing its focus on its fellow 1980s brother in the Air Force 1 Low, adding a patch-work of unique materials and a set of accessories to give the silhouette a new identity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Air#Nike Swoosh#Air Force#This Nike Air Force 1#Nba#Diamond Anniversary#American#This Air Force 1#Nike Com
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

Despite passing away in November 2021, Virgil Abloh continues being present in the sneaker space. In addition to driving countless sales on the after-market thanks to his Off-White sneaker collaborations, the late Illinois-native is further expanding NIKE, Inc.’s design language. Recently, a green-colored Air Force 1 Mid appeared with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Larry Brown Sports

Troubling report emerges about Lonzo Ball’s health

The Chicago Bulls may have another reason to worry entering the offseason. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported this week that Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is “still not right” and suggests that Ball’s availability for the 2022-23 season is becoming an increasing concern. Mayberry adds that another surgery for Ball cannot be ruled out if Ball fails to show improvement (though Ball’s camp has reportedly given no indication that another procedure is in the works).
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Dark Beluga”

The adidas Yeezy family isn’t short on product. Over the year’s first six months, the Ye-led imprint has reimagined some of its more popular silhouettes in new styles, with the latest arriving in the form of a “Dark Beluga” Yeezy Boost 350 v2. The third iteration...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Raiders Tribute Appears On The Nike Air Trainer SC High

1990’s Nike Air Trainer SC III, which around the turn of the century has been regarded as the Air Trainer SC, is remembered largely for its association with the greatest athlete of all-time in Bo Jackson. Achieving high scores as a member of Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Royals at the same time, Bo Jackson was quite simply must-see TV.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master”

The Air Jordan 4 is back again in stores soon, boasting an ethereal mix of purples and pinks to emanate the spirituality-centered teachings of Phil Jackson. The long-time NBA coach that helmed the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s was commonly referred to as”Zen Master” for his adherence to the principles followed by Eastern and Native American cultures; his calming approach is credited for bringing calm and poise to the highly competitive game of basketball, with several NBA championships serving as proof of its effectiveness.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Gold Accessories And Shades Of Brown Come Together On This Nike Dunk Low

Since 1985, the Nike Dunk Low has done a lot. Away from its cheeky makeovers courtesy of Nike SB, Peter Moore’s made-for-basketball design has explored non-standard arrangements on its own. The latest?: An accessorized style covered in shades of brown. Far from the first Nike Sportswear proposition to get...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Tan And Sail Add Elegance To The Nike Air Huarache

Nike has steadily released new Air Huarache colorways every month this past year, and June is no exception. Among the newest to the catalog, this make-up sports a simple look made up of Summer-appropriate hues. Much more straightforward than some of the silhouette’s recent appearances, this pair sports a familiar...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 95 “Leopard Tongue”

Nike has long-channeled their “Animal Instinct,” applying a breadth of animal prints to near everything that falls under their umbrella. And though not entirely unleashed, this newly-revealed Air Max 95 still bears some of this energy, as the tongue is covered entirely in a leopard pattern. Outside of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Shades Of Haze On The Nike Dunk Low “Magma Orange”

The Nike Dunk Low has emerged in a new Magma Orange and Pearl White colorway featuring a unique spray fade on the underlay. In fact, shades of the legendary collaboration with legendary graffiti artist Eric Haze are quite obvious as the fade effect mimics the stream of paint from a can of spray-paint seen in his Dunk Low and Dunk High from 2003.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The adidas Adilette 22 Slide Is A Wearable Topographic Map

There was a point in time when adidas inundated us with new shoes and collaborations, both debuting with a sizable amount of colorways. But now, in 2022, adidas has seemingly taken a step back, and now much of their catalog feels considered, aware of what it is their audience truly wants. Few silhouettes exemplify this better than the Roverend Adventure, whose DNA can be felt across yet another exciting newcomer: the Adilette 22 Slide.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Women’s Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Gets Yellow Ochre Accents

Few things in this world are as desirable as height, and many often seek temporary solutions to make themselves seem taller than they actually are. Nike, knowing this, has begun releasing a number of platform sneakers; and while many have come and gone, the Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM has stuck around, with more colorways entering the fold very soon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Huarache Brightens Up With New Tongue Logo

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Huarache continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design appeared in an A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan collaboration-reminiscent “cracked” finish complete with vibrant, summer-ready accents. Neoprene booties visible at the tongue and profiles revel in bold orange and rich blue, while inner-lining opts for a muted yellow finish. Nike Huarache branding traditionally found on the tongue is replaced with a reworked, minty logo that may be part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection. Underfoot, waffle-patterned tread indulges in a semi-translucent look that gives personality to the yellowish flair that covers the traction.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Seasonal “Sunrise” Colorway Appears On The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

Warm tones of bright orange, soft pink, and hot magenta have convened on several Nike Sportswear footwear options for women this summer. The Air Force 1 Fontanka, Air Max Plus, and Air Huarache have all embraced this “Sunrise” themed palette for the current season, but it doesn’t stop there because one of 2022’s most polarizing sneakers is joining the mix.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 “Chicago Reimagined”

Alongside a drove of new colorways, 2022 has ushered in a number of OGs back into the fold. And though the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” are among the most awaited, neither can truly rival the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago,” which is expected to return this October.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 8 Womens “Taxi”

Compared to many of Jordan Brand’s favorites — such as the AJ1 and AJ4 — the Air Jordan 8 rarely receives much attention. But this year, things are looking up for the silhouette, as it recently collaborated with athlete Rui Hachimura and will soon see a brand new, Taxi-themed women’s exclusive.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy