This Nike Air Force 1 Celebrates The Game Of Basketball With USA Colors

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Huarache continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design appeared in an A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan collaboration-reminiscent “cracked” finish complete with vibrant, summer-ready accents. Neoprene booties visible at the tongue and profiles revel in bold orange and rich blue, while inner-lining opts for a muted yellow finish. Nike Huarache branding traditionally found on the tongue is replaced with a reworked, minty logo that may be part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection. Underfoot, waffle-patterned tread indulges in a semi-translucent look that gives personality to the yellowish flair that covers the traction.
