Classic Santa Monica Restaurant Izzy’s Deli Has Closed Permanently

By Matthew Kang
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIzzy’s Delicatessen in Santa Monica, located on the corner of 15th and Wilshire, and one of the last remaining Jewish delis in the seaside city, has closed for good, reports the Santa Monica Observer. The former 24/7 restaurant now has “For Lease” signs posted, with a real estate agent confirming to...

